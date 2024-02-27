The boxer in a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, recounted the series of ordeals he suffered for 17 years in his quest to host the Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Fight in Nigeria.

Ali who has a dream to become Nigeria's President when he turns 70, said his stand against corruption in boxing cost him dearly.

He wrote: “Today Tuesday, February 27 is my birthday.

“For 17 years I struggled in vain to host in my country, Nigeria my Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Fight because I was bold to say no to corruption in sport in particular and in Nigeria in general.

“In 17 years, I went from being a millionaire in dollars to a zeronaire in naira.

“In 17 years, I was beaten and injured that I had to be admitted twice and treated at the National Hospital in Abuja.

“In 17 years, I was detained eight times at various police stations in Abuja. In 17 years, I was once detained at Kuje Prison for 43 days.

“I went through hell in my country not because I am a criminal but because I say no to corruption. Despite juicy offers to fight outside of Nigeria, I never gave up on my dream to fight in Nigeria and I never gave up on Nigeria.

The 68-year-old boxer vowed to fight until he attains 70 years of age and then becomes the President of Nigeria.

He continued, “Today, our dream is finally becoming a reality and because I am an extraordinary human being, I am going to fight until I am 70 years old, retire young and healthy with a lot of money and then go on to be the President of Nigeria. This is my ultimate goal so mark my words.