ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

From millionaire to zeronaire  -  Bash Ali wants to rule Nigeria after retirement

Bayo Wahab

Bash Ali says his stand against corruption in boxing cost him dearly.

Former World Boxing Federation Champion, Bashiru Lawrence Ali, aka Bash Ali [Boomplay]
Former World Boxing Federation Champion, Bashiru Lawrence Ali, aka Bash Ali [Boomplay]

Recommended articles

The boxer in a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, recounted the series of ordeals he suffered for 17 years in his quest to host the Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Fight in Nigeria.

Ali who has a dream to become Nigeria's President when he turns 70, said his stand against corruption in boxing cost him dearly.

He wrote: “Today Tuesday, February 27 is my birthday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For 17 years I struggled in vain to host in my country, Nigeria my Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Fight because I was bold to say no to corruption in sport in particular and in Nigeria in general.

“In 17 years, I went from being a millionaire in dollars to a zeronaire in naira.

“In 17 years, I was beaten and injured that I had to be admitted twice and treated at the National Hospital in Abuja.

“In 17 years, I was detained eight times at various police stations in Abuja. In 17 years, I was once detained at Kuje Prison for 43 days.

“I went through hell in my country not because I am a criminal but because I say no to corruption. Despite juicy offers to fight outside of Nigeria, I never gave up on my dream to fight in Nigeria and I never gave up on Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 68-year-old boxer vowed to fight until he attains 70 years of age and then becomes the President of Nigeria.

He continued, “Today, our dream is finally becoming a reality and because I am an extraordinary human being, I am going to fight until I am 70 years old, retire young and healthy with a lot of money and then go on to be the President of Nigeria. This is my ultimate goal so mark my words.

“Thank u very much for always being by my side. I appreciate you, always. Happy birthday The Great Bash Ali.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra building that collapsed, killed 5 people didn't have government approval

Anambra building that collapsed, killed 5 people didn't have government approval

Injured Nigeria is 'going through surgical operation' — Lagos deputy governor Hamzat

Injured Nigeria is 'going through surgical operation' — Lagos deputy governor Hamzat

Court orders arrest of Kano musician Ado Gwanja over immoral lyrics

Court orders arrest of Kano musician Ado Gwanja over immoral lyrics

CBN Governor denies responsibility for Nigeria's economic hardship

CBN Governor denies responsibility for Nigeria's economic hardship

Subsidy removal will ensure transparent, accountable energy sector - Tinubu

Subsidy removal will ensure transparent, accountable energy sector - Tinubu

Senate confirms Hafsat Bakari for appointment as Director, NFIU

Senate confirms Hafsat Bakari for appointment as Director, NFIU

From millionaire to zeronaire  -  Bash Ali wants to rule Nigeria after retirement

From millionaire to zeronaire  -  Bash Ali wants to rule Nigeria after retirement

CBN Governor sounds alarm over $26bn in transactions on Binance Nigeria

CBN Governor sounds alarm over $26bn in transactions on Binance Nigeria

We provided water, biscuits to strengthen protesters - Lagos Police

We provided water, biscuits to strengthen protesters - Lagos Police

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

No plan to completly ban sport betting in Nigeria [Rest of World]

Lawmaker clarifies misconceptions on sports betting ban

This announcement was made during the inauguration of the Public Wealth Management Conference organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) in Abuja [NAN]

FG budgets $10 bn to boost forex liquidity, economic growth

A typical day on a Lagos road [Punch]

NARTO suspends planned strike amid economic woes

Image of the House of Representatives chamber used for illustrative purpose [Twitter/@Omoruyi]

House of Reps passes latest bill to establish state police for second reading