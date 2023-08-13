Baroness, 4 kingpins arrested as NDLEA busts 3 drug syndicates in Lagos

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja, said that Multi-billion naira worth of Cocaine, Opioids and Loud was recovered from their hideouts.

Babafemi said that a female head of one of the syndicates, Faith Nwankwo was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at her residence, House 6, C close, 3rd Avenue, Festac area of Lagos.

This, he said, was shortly after she returned from a warehouse at Plot 3432 Sola Akinsola Street, Divine Estate, Amuwo Odofin where she loaded eight cartons of tramadol 225mg into an unmarked white Honda Pilot SUV.

Babafemi said that a search of her residence and the warehouse led to the recovery of 2,750,000 pills of tramaking, a brand of tramadol 225mg and 250mg packed in 39 cartons weighing 1,916 kilograms.

He said the drugs and the SUV were recovered while the suspect was taken into custody.

In another operation targeted at a group of transnational syndicate involved in importation, exportation, distribution, and dealing in Cocaine and Canadian Loud, NDLEA operatives of the Agency on Friday, Aug. 4 tracked the drug syndicate to Atlantic Nominee Estate in Lekki- Ajah area of Lagos.

Babafemi said that a blue Toyota Highlander SUV was loaded with 8.49kg of cocaine and 10.3kg Canadian Loud for distribution by the duo of Urama Chinemelum Precious, 32, and Adelakun Ilelabayo Oluade, 55.

He said that a follow-up operation at the residence of Chinemelum at House 7, Road 7, Lagra estate, Eti-Osa, Lagos, led to the recovery of additional 18 blocks of Loud, weighing 18.5kg.

According to him, the following day, Saturday Aug. 5, operatives of the Special Unit went after another syndicate involved in importation, distribution and diversion of ephedrine hydrochloride.

”This is a precursor chemical used for the production of methamphetamine and this came following intelligence that members of the cartel were planning to divert 25 kilograms of the substance.

“Two members of the syndicate: Udeh Ogbonna, 53, and Okonkwo Uzozie, 50, were arrested at a commercial bus terminal in Jibowu, Yaba, Lagos where they were attempting to send the concealed substance to the South East.