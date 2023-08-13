ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Baroness, 4 kingpins arrested as NDLEA busts 3 drug syndicates in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The NDLEA said the drugs and the SUV were recovered while the suspect was taken into custody.

The drug Baroness intercepted by the NDLEA operatives. [Facebook:NDLEA]
The drug Baroness intercepted by the NDLEA operatives. [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja, said that Multi-billion naira worth of Cocaine, Opioids and Loud was recovered from their hideouts.

Babafemi said that a female head of one of the syndicates, Faith Nwankwo was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at her residence, House 6, C close, 3rd Avenue, Festac area of Lagos.

This, he said, was shortly after she returned from a warehouse at Plot 3432 Sola Akinsola Street, Divine Estate, Amuwo Odofin where she loaded eight cartons of tramadol 225mg into an unmarked white Honda Pilot SUV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Babafemi said that a search of her residence and the warehouse led to the recovery of 2,750,000 pills of tramaking, a brand of tramadol 225mg and 250mg packed in 39 cartons weighing 1,916 kilograms.

He said the drugs and the SUV were recovered while the suspect was taken into custody.

In another operation targeted at a group of transnational syndicate involved in importation, exportation, distribution, and dealing in Cocaine and Canadian Loud, NDLEA operatives of the Agency on Friday, Aug. 4 tracked the drug syndicate to Atlantic Nominee Estate in Lekki- Ajah area of Lagos.

Babafemi said that a blue Toyota Highlander SUV was loaded with 8.49kg of cocaine and 10.3kg Canadian Loud for distribution by the duo of Urama Chinemelum Precious, 32, and Adelakun Ilelabayo Oluade, 55.

He said that a follow-up operation at the residence of Chinemelum at House 7, Road 7, Lagra estate, Eti-Osa, Lagos, led to the recovery of additional 18 blocks of Loud, weighing 18.5kg.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the following day, Saturday Aug. 5, operatives of the Special Unit went after another syndicate involved in importation, distribution and diversion of ephedrine hydrochloride.

”This is a precursor chemical used for the production of methamphetamine and this came following intelligence that members of the cartel were planning to divert 25 kilograms of the substance.

“Two members of the syndicate: Udeh Ogbonna, 53, and Okonkwo Uzozie, 50, were arrested at a commercial bus terminal in Jibowu, Yaba, Lagos where they were attempting to send the concealed substance to the South East.

“A body search conducted on the two suspects led to the recovery of Three Thousand ($3,000) US Dollars found on Udeh Ogbonna,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NDLEA seizes over 13 tons of skunk in 4 states

NDLEA seizes over 13 tons of skunk in 4 states

Don't engage Niger junta in military warfare, NLC counsels ECOWAS

Don't engage Niger junta in military warfare, NLC counsels ECOWAS

Tax Reforms: Shipper kicks against making FIRS sole revenue collector

Tax Reforms: Shipper kicks against making FIRS sole revenue collector

We didn't receive any request to stage coup in Nigeria - Military

We didn't receive any request to stage coup in Nigeria - Military

Baroness, 4 kingpins arrested as NDLEA busts 3 drug syndicates in Lagos

Baroness, 4 kingpins arrested as NDLEA busts 3 drug syndicates in Lagos

Air Force airstrikes hit oil thieves, terrorists, others

Air Force airstrikes hit oil thieves, terrorists, others

Police seek stronger ties with Anambra govt for effective service delivery

Police seek stronger ties with Anambra govt for effective service delivery

Niger: Pro-democracy activists in Katsina demand immediate release of Bazoum

Niger: Pro-democracy activists in Katsina demand immediate release of Bazoum

Arewa economic forum cautions Tinubu on war with Niger Republic

Arewa economic forum cautions Tinubu on war with Niger Republic

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Men of the Nigerian Army. [Guardian]

What happened the last time Nigeria intervened in a coup crisis of another country

ECOWAS has given a matching order to its military standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic. [Africa Report]

5 problems Nigeria will have to deal with if ECOWAS unleashes its military on Niger

Late Taiwo Odukoya [Nobiele]

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death leaves congregation in mourning

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE.

16-year-old Anambra-born student scores 9 A1s in 2023 WASSCE