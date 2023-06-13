ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Barau Jibrin emerges Deputy President of 10th Senate

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jibrin, in his remarks shortly after his nomination, accepted to serve as Deputy President of Senate.

Senator Barau Jibrin. [Daily Post]
Senator Barau Jibrin. [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

Jibrin's nomination was done by Sen. David Umahi (APC-Ebonyj) and seconded by Salihu Mustapha (APC-Kwara).

Jibrin, in his remarks shortly after his nomination, accepted to serve as Deputy President of Senate.

He was immediately sworn-in by Clerk to National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Tambuwal.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerians should celebrate past heroes, not attack new government – Nwosu

Nigerians should celebrate past heroes, not attack new government – Nwosu

Falgore emerges speaker of Kano 10th Assembly

Falgore emerges speaker of Kano 10th Assembly

Barau Jibrin emerges Deputy President of 10th Senate

Barau Jibrin emerges Deputy President of 10th Senate

Tinubu is running MKO Abiola’s good race, says Kachikwu

Tinubu is running MKO Abiola’s good race, says Kachikwu

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi

Provide basic amenities, ASUU president urges Tinubu

Provide basic amenities, ASUU president urges Tinubu

Tinubu has the strategy to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians, says group

Tinubu has the strategy to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians, says group

Akpabio defeats Yari to emerge as Senate President

Akpabio defeats Yari to emerge as Senate President

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory

ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors

Suspended CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

10 unforgivable sins committed by Emefiele