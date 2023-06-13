Barau Jibrin emerges Deputy President of 10th Senate
Jibrin, in his remarks shortly after his nomination, accepted to serve as Deputy President of Senate.
Recommended articles
Jibrin's nomination was done by Sen. David Umahi (APC-Ebonyj) and seconded by Salihu Mustapha (APC-Kwara).
Jibrin, in his remarks shortly after his nomination, accepted to serve as Deputy President of Senate.
He was immediately sworn-in by Clerk to National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Tambuwal.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Nigerians should celebrate past heroes, not attack new government – Nwosu
Falgore emerges speaker of Kano 10th Assembly
Barau Jibrin emerges Deputy President of 10th Senate
Tinubu is running MKO Abiola’s good race, says Kachikwu
Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi
Provide basic amenities, ASUU president urges Tinubu
Tinubu has the strategy to alleviate sufferings of Nigerians, says group
Akpabio defeats Yari to emerge as Senate President
ASUU President not excited about student loan, says it's discriminatory
Pulse Sports
Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours
Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance
I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland
Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager
'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi
EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend
ADVERTISEMENT