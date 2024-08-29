Banks give billions in loans to churches for 'extortion' of members - Pastor

The popular prophet made this known while speaking with popular Nigerian On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, also known as Daddy Freeze in an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

Ogundipe, who founded the Genesis Global Ministry in Lagos, said a bank gave him a similar loan offer to help him expand his ministry to reach more people globally.

He also claimed that, to convince him, the unnamed bank showed him details of churches that have keyed into the loan scheme.

The cleric further explained that from the list he was shown, some churches whose names he refused to mention took loans ranging from 3 billion to 4 billion naira.

“A bank called me two months ago and said they wish to loan me ₦1 billion. They offered me the loan and I asked them what for. They replied that they know churches are getting it (loan) and I would be able to pay it back because they know my church is big.

“Then I asked them how they want me to be paying back, and they said when we are doing revivals, crusades, we’ll be paying back monthly.

“And they mentioned some churches who got loans from them ranging from ₦3 billion to ₦4 billion. And I asked them how they expected me to pay back such an amount and they said those that collect such loans, that’s why they would never stop doing conferences, crusades, and revivals, and from there, they would get money to pay back,” the pastor said.

It’d be recalled that, in 2020, Ogundipe was found guilty and sentenced to jail for defrauding a London-based architect and converting her property for personal use.