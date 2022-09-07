BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

According to news reports, Tukur Mamu was arrested alongside his family members on his way to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj.

He was detained at the Cairo International Airport for 24 hours and is being repatriated to Nigeria.

Update on Abuja-Kaduna train attack: The terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train in March and abducted scores of hostages are still holding several of the victims contrary to a rumour making the round that all the captives have been released.

Tukur Mamu, who negotiated the release of some of the abductees, said it was not true that the terrorists have released all the captives.

The gunmen have been releasing the hostages in batches allegedly after collecting ransoms from the relatives.

The latest set of hostages was released on 10 August when six family members of a former military administrator of Kano, Idris Garba, and one other woman were freed.