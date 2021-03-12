Seven people have been killed in the latest attacks by armed gunmen on communities in Kaduna State.

The state's Commissioner Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Thursday, March 11, 2021 the attacks took place in Chikun, Giwa, and Igabi local government areas.

Wada Sulaiman, Amiru Saidu, Yusha'u Mohammadu, and Osama Abdulwahab were killed when bandits attacked Gangi, Igabi in what security agencies described as a cattle rustling operation.

Two other people sustained gunshot injuries, as the bandits burnt three houses and a pick-up truck.

20 cows belonging to two residents of the village were also rustled and herded away by the bandits.

One Rabiu Haruna was also killed by bandits during an attack on Marke village, Giwa, while Ibrahim Yahu Birnin Gwari and Haruna Usman were killed during an attack on Kuriga village in Chikun.

Another resident of Kuriga required medical treatment for injuries suffered.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the attacks and prayed for those killed, according to Aruwan.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Official government records alone show well over 150 people have been killed by bandits since January, 107 of them killed in February alone.

The state government announced earlier this week that bandits killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others last year.