Four people have been killed in two communities in Kaduna in the latest wave of violence that has engulfed the state over the past few years.

The state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 the latest attacks took place in Igabi and Jema'a local government areas.

Dayyabu Yarima, Dalhatu Ashiru, and Suleiman Samatu were killed when bandits attacked Ungwan Lalle village in Igabi early on Monday, March 22.

"According to the reports, the bandits initially attempted to barricade the Kwanar Tsintsiya road, along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, but were repelled by troops and vigilante patrols.

"As the bandits retreated to their camp, they attacked the village," the commissioner said.

In a separate incident, bandits also attacked Niima Clinic in Golgofa village in Jema'a on Monday night, killing one member of staff.

Three other staff members sustained gunshot wounds during the attack.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

Official government records alone show nearly 200 people have been killed by bandits this year, 107 of them killed in February alone.

The state government announced two weeks ago that bandits killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others last year.