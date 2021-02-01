At least three people were killed in a wave of deadly attacks by armed bandits in numerous communities in Kaduna State.

The state's Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a series of security reports on Monday, February 1, 2021 that the bandits also kidnapped an unspecified number of residents in at least two communities.

Bandits that attacked Garawa village of Fatika District in Giwa local government area killed one Alhaji Saadu, while a raid by bandits in Doka village, also in Fatika District, resulted in the death of one Alhaji Suleiman Audu.

Residents were abducted in both communities.

A victim identified as John Isah was also killed by bandits during an attack on a recreational joint at Wawan Rafi village in Zangon Kataf local government area.

Fidelix Jacob, Abraham Isah, and Philemon Adamu were also injured during the attack.

Aruwan said two individuals, Malachi Akut and Gabas Gaje, were arrested by troops in connection to the attack, but the suspects escaped during a violent protest by a mob.

Troops recovered two AK-47 rifles and over 43 rounds of ammunition from the suspects before they escaped.

Despite the successful attacks by the bandits, Aruwan said troops also recorded successes against the criminals in Rikau where numerous bandits were killed in air strikes.

An unspecified number of bandits suspected to be cattle rustlers were also killed in air strikes in Saulawa, while two were killed in Maganda.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, expressed sadness at the reports of fatalities, and urged security agencies to bring all criminals to justice and protect residents.

He also frowned at the disruption of the security operation in Wawan Rafi village and directed security agencies to proceed with thorough investigations into the attack and subsequent protests.