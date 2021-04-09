The Nigerian Army has announced that 11 soldiers on a routine operational task have been killed in Benue State by unknown gunmen.

The team, led by an officer, was initially declared missing following an ambush on its convoy, according to a statement released on Friday, April 9, 2021.

A joint search and rescue team comprising troops and personnel of Operation Whirl Stroke later found them all dead in Konshisha local government area of Benue.

"While the bodies of the slain troops were evacuated immediately, efforts are ongoing to track down the perpetrators of this heinous crime with a view to bringing them to Justice," Army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima, said.

The statement appears to be a reaction to disturbing media reports from yesterday accusing troops of laying siege on communities in Konshisha and killing many residents in revenge.

Houses were reportedly burnt and many of the residents displaced by the action of troops desperately searching for the killers of their colleagues.

Yerima said commanders on the ground have been directed to ensure sustained efforts in order to find and deal decisively with the criminals in the area.

He said the Army remains determined to ensure that the unprovoked attack on troops does not disrupt the general peace being enjoyed by the local inhabitants.