The Chairmen, Senate and House Committee, Sen. Ali Ndume and Mr Abdulrazak Namdas, gave the commendation during their visit to the Special Army Super Camp in Faskari on Saturday.

The duo visited the troops of Operation Sahel Sanity with a view to ascertain the level of successes of the operation since its launched on July 6 by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Ndume said that he had observed that farmers had returned to their farms in many parts of the region following the renewed effort of the military against the scourge of banditry.

He added that herdsmen had also been able to rear their cattle in many locations, adding that it was indicative of successes of Operation Sahel Sanity.

According to him, if the success so far recorded through this super camp is sustained, banditry will soon be history in North West.

“We are here to witness part of exercise Sahel Sanity and this visit enabled us to see things for ourselves and what we have witnessed actually gladdens my heart.

“I was really concerned about this farming season coming to pass with this issue of banditry at its peak but I am happy to see the farming activities going on as we flew over.

“That is to say the farmers have been able to go back to their farms because this banditry was at its peak when the farming season was to start.

“I can confidently tell the people that with what I have seen between here and Kaduna that we that depend on the North West for basic grains or food supply have no cause to panic and that farming activities are going on.

“We also saw herdsmen herding their cattle scattered from kaduna down here.

“I am really elated at what the army has been able to achieve with its limited resources and from the briefing we just received, the successes recorded is very commendable.

“I am very confident that this issue of banditry here in the North West is almost now a history because many of the bandit in very large number either been arrested or eliminated.

“Army has done a good job and I’m thinking that very soon the operation will be over with level of successes achieved,” he said.

Namdas also commended the Nigerian army for the launch of Operation Sahel Sanity, adding that the successes recorded in one month was commendable.

Namdas said that the number of arrests of bandits and rescue of kidnapped victims also showed the level of successes so far recorded.

He said that the National Assembly particularly the House of Representatives would continue to support the army to be able to perform its duties successfully.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lawmakers on their arrival at the super camp, were briefed on the operations and conducted round the camp by the Chief of Army Staff