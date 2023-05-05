Azman plane arrives Egypt to bring second batch of stranded Nigerians home

In a statement on Friday, May 5, 2023, the airline said its 400 seater Airbus A340–600 and its crew arrived at the Aswan International Airport on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 7:15 pm.

The airline declared the readiness of its crew to evacuate Nigerians back to their country from Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Evacuation Update: Azman Air Crew with 400 seater Airbus A340–600; 5N-AAM departed Kano, Nigeria at exactly 3:45pm and arrived safely at the Aswan International Airport Egypt at exactly 7:15pm on Thur 4th May, 2023. We are currently on standby to welcome Nigerians to be evacuated”, the statement reads.

According to the Federal Government, the second batch of Nigerians fleeing the Sudan war will arrive the country on Friday, May 5, 2023.

The first batch of Nigerians evacuated from the country and airlifted via Nigeria from an airport in Egypt arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The first batch of stranded Nigerians were airlifted into the country in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and Air Peace planes.