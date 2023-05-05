The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Azman plane arrives Egypt to bring second batch of stranded Nigerians home

Bayo Wahab

The first batch of stranded Nigerians were airlifted into the country in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and Air Peace planes.

Azman Air plane has landed in Egypt to bring home another set of stranded Nigerians from Egypt. [Azman Air]

In a statement on Friday, May 5, 2023, the airline said its 400 seater Airbus A340–600 and its crew arrived at the Aswan International Airport on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 7:15 pm.

The airline declared the readiness of its crew to evacuate Nigerians back to their country from Egypt.

“Evacuation Update: Azman Air Crew with 400 seater Airbus A340–600; 5N-AAM departed Kano, Nigeria at exactly 3:45pm and arrived safely at the Aswan International Airport Egypt at exactly 7:15pm on Thur 4th May, 2023. We are currently on standby to welcome Nigerians to be evacuated”, the statement reads.

According to the Federal Government, the second batch of Nigerians fleeing the Sudan war will arrive the country on Friday, May 5, 2023.

The first batch of Nigerians evacuated from the country and airlifted via Nigeria from an airport in Egypt arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The first batch of stranded Nigerians were airlifted into the country in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and Air Peace planes.

Upon their arrival, the Chairman/ CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa said more planes have been arranged for the evacuation of the remaining Nigerians stranded in the country.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

