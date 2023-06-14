Ayambem emerges as Speaker of 10th Cross River Assembly

Ayambem was elected unopposed at the inauguration of the House by Gov. Bassey Out in Calabar.

Mr Sylvester Agabi (APC-Obudu) was also elected unopposed as the deputy speaker by the lawmakers.

The Clerk of the house, Mr Jerry Akabisong, thereafter administered the oath of office on the new speaker and his deputy.

In his inaugural speech, Ayambem appealed to all the members of the assembly to begin to function as lawmakers representing their people rather than toe political lines.

He said the lawmakers must hit the ground running to assist in building a stronger and greater Cross River.

“Whatever vehicles facilitated our coming this far must lose its relevance to the by-partisan conversation of a greater Cross River.

“The joy of this day is replete with burdensome expectations from men and women who braved the elements in long queues as votes were cast.

“The least we can do to reward these patriots is to get our institutions to work at optimal level to assuage the pull of a downward socioeconomic realities on the people that have shown a determination in championing a change that will be for generations,” he said.

