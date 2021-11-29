RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ayade suspends Calabar carnival over insecurity, Omicron COVID-19 variant

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The annual festival had been scheduled to hold inside the U.J Esuene Sport Stadium due to COVID-19.

Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade [The Sun]
Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade [The Sun]

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River has suspended the 2021 annual Calabar carnival due to insecurity and the outbreak of Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Recommended articles

Mr Linus Obogo, Deputy Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ayade, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Calabar.

Obogo told NAN the decision to suspend the annual festival was reached at a meeting with the governor, the State Executive Council members and stakeholders of the carnival.

According to him, the decision to suspend the annual festival was unanimous.

"The gathering was to unveil the theme of this year's carnival but based on the emergence of the new variant called Omicron and the advise by health experts that it kills faster than other variant, the governor then puts it before the stakeholders and it was unanimously agreed that the carnival be suspended.

"The carnival band leaders and other stakeholders agreed that for the purpose of public health and safety, the carnival be suspended.

"Also, there is an emerging security report which indicates that the event may be taken over by some hoodlums.

"To avoid all of these from happening, it was advised that the carnival be suspended so that people are not caught unawares," Obogo said.

Recall that the State Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Mr Eric Anderson, on November 28 told NAN that the annual festival would be held inside the U.J Esuene Sport Stadium due to COVID-19.

Anderson told NAN that the stadium would help to control the crowd and space the seating arrangement for people to watch the live show.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayade suspends Calabar carnival over insecurity, Omicron COVID-19 variant

Ayade suspends Calabar carnival over insecurity, Omicron COVID-19 variant

Customs intercepts N71m meant for laundering in Katsina state

Customs intercepts N71m meant for laundering in Katsina state

APC denies zoning its chairmanship to North Central

APC denies zoning its chairmanship to North Central

NLC backs direct primaries, urges Buhari to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill

NLC backs direct primaries, urges Buhari to sign Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport

Saudi-bound businesswoman excretes 80 pellets of Cocaine at Abuja airport

5 bandits killed in Kaduna communities

5 bandits killed in Kaduna communities

JAMB takes over collection of registration fee from CBT centres to end extortion

JAMB takes over collection of registration fee from CBT centres to end extortion

Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 death, 110 new infections

Nigeria records 1 COVID-19 death, 110 new infections

Management says Lagos Airport parking lot is safe despite picture of cracked pillars

Management says Lagos Airport parking lot is safe despite picture of cracked pillars

Trending

Gunmen kill Zamfara APC governorship aspirant along Kaduna-Abuja highway

Alhaji Sagir Hamida. [e-nigeriang]

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]