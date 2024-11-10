Avoid the temptation to japa - Tinubu tells Nigerian graduates

This is contained in the President’s address at the 29th and 30th combined convocation ceremony of the University of Uyo on Saturday.

According to him, Nigeria can make its pastures equally as green or even greener.

Tinubu, represented by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, charged the graduates to be agents of change by utilising their knowledge and tools to solve societal issues.

“As you go into the world, I urge you to be agents of change, using your knowledge and tools to uplift our society and contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria and the world, at large.

“I appeal to your sense of patriotism, imploring you to avoid the temptation of hurrying to look for greener pastures outside.

“We can make our pastures equally as green or even greener than those of other climes,” he said.

Tinubu said his administration is implementing measures aimed at mitigating the harsh economic impact on the people, especially the vulnerable.

He noted that in spite of the establishment of numerous centres of learning across tertiary institutions, outcomes of research efforts still end up on the shelves of their respective authors.

The President charged universities to take the lead in championing demand-driven research that would contribute to the enhancement of human lives.

The University Pro-chancellor, and Chairman Governing Council, Prof. Zubairu Abdullah, appreciated the President for introducing the student loan scheme and other reforms in the sector.

He, however, decried the issue of land encroachment and land grabbing by some neighbouring communities.

The pro-chancellor appealed to the President for the construction of a perimeter fence to curb the menace.

Gov. Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, who bagged a doctorate in Political Science from the University, in his goodwill said the conferment was a testament to perseverance and faith in the unending and unchangeable possibilities that exist if one believed.

Eno added that the conferment of the doctorate would motivate him to do more for the state.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Nyaudo Ndaeyo, said that the fallout from the overarching economic environment had limited the expectations of the University.

Ndaeyo, however, commended the institution for its landmark achievements in nearly all aspects of development.

According to him, the achievements include infrastructure development and the establishment of the University printing press and bookshops, amongst others.