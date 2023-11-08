ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Ima Elijah

The strike action will remain indefinite until new instructions are received from the NLC and TUC.

NLC President, Joe Ajaero after alleged mob attack in Imo State during Wednesday, protest. [Vanguard]
NLC President, Joe Ajaero after alleged mob attack in Imo State during Wednesday, protest. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

The decision was jointly made by the National Union Of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots And Engineers (NAAPE).

In a statement issued by the General-Secretaries of the unions, the groups declared the withdrawal of all services to Owerri flights (both arrivals and departures) from any airport in Nigeria, effective from midnight on November 8, 2023.

The unions, affiliated with the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), cited the "mayhem unleashed on workers" by the Imo State Government under Governor Hope Uzodimma as the reason for their action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement also banned Governor Uzodimma from all airports in Nigeria, labeling him as "persona non grata" until he rectifies his alleged "bestial tendencies."

The unions further pledged to use their international affiliations to blacklist the governor on a global scale.

Furthermore, aviation workers at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri have been directed to stay home from midnight, in accordance with the directives from the NLC and TUC. State Councils and branches of the unions are scheduled to meet in Lagos and Abuja at 5 pm to finalise the modalities for implementing the directive.

The strike action will remain indefinite until new instructions are received from the NLC and TUC.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Yusuf tasks law enforcement agencies on respect for human rights

Gov Yusuf tasks law enforcement agencies on respect for human rights

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Aviation Unions ground all Owerri flights following attack on NLC President

Cheap deals: 3 places to buy EA Sports FC 24 for PS5 with less than N70K

Cheap deals: 3 places to buy EA Sports FC 24 for PS5 with less than N70K

Tinubu signs ₦2.17trn supplementary budget into law

Tinubu signs ₦2.17trn supplementary budget into law

FCT Fire Service tasks Embassies, others on safety standards

FCT Fire Service tasks Embassies, others on safety standards

Court grants Emefiele bail, asks him to deposit all his travel documents

Court grants Emefiele bail, asks him to deposit all his travel documents

Court begins contempt lawsuits against Wike, others over disregard of court orders

Court begins contempt lawsuits against Wike, others over disregard of court orders

Total radar coverage of Nigeria’s airspace vital for national security - CAS

Total radar coverage of Nigeria’s airspace vital for national security - CAS

LASU removes Student Affairs Dean over certificate racketeering allegations

LASU removes Student Affairs Dean over certificate racketeering allegations

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has urged the Nigerian government to immediately deport Zakir Naik, an Islamic preacher [PN]

Fani-Kayode urges deportation of Islamic preacher for labeling military 'Muslim'