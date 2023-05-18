The sports category has moved to a new website.
Aviation Ministry renamed to ‘Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace’

Ima Elijah

The Minister emphasised the interconnection between aviation and aerospace and the importance of aligning Nigeria's policies with future trends.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who emphasised the interconnection between aviation and aerospace and the importance of aligning Nigeria's policies with future trends.

The Minister unveiled the name change during the Federal Executive Council meeting held in Abuja under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sirika highlighted that the modification was necessary due to aviation and aerospace being listed as exclusive matters.

Elaborating on the rationale behind the decision, Sirika underlined the significant advancements in the aviation sector and its convergence with aerospace.

He stressed the proactive nature of setting policies that anticipate future developments, emphasising Nigeria's need to align its strategies accordingly.

The Minister also drew attention to the establishment of the African Aerospace and Aviation University in Abuja, suggesting a connection between this development and the renaming of the ministry.

The university is poised to contribute to the growth and advancement of the aviation and aerospace sectors in Africa.

The renaming underscores Nigeria's commitment to staying ahead of emerging trends and fostering a prosperous aviation and aerospace industry within its borders.

