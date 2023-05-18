Aviation Ministry renamed to ‘Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace’

The announcement was made by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who emphasised the interconnection between aviation and aerospace and the importance of aligning Nigeria's policies with future trends.

The Minister unveiled the name change during the Federal Executive Council meeting held in Abuja under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sirika highlighted that the modification was necessary due to aviation and aerospace being listed as exclusive matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborating on the rationale behind the decision, Sirika underlined the significant advancements in the aviation sector and its convergence with aerospace.

He stressed the proactive nature of setting policies that anticipate future developments, emphasising Nigeria's need to align its strategies accordingly.

The Minister also drew attention to the establishment of the African Aerospace and Aviation University in Abuja, suggesting a connection between this development and the renaming of the ministry.

The university is poised to contribute to the growth and advancement of the aviation and aerospace sectors in Africa.