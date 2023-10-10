ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police declare Killaboi 'wanted' over death of girlfriend, Augusta

Ima Elijah

Lagos police launch manhunt for Killaboi three months after he admitted he killed his girlfriend.

Killaboi is suspected to have murdered his girlfriend, 21-year-old Augusta Onuwabhagbe Osedion [BBC]
Killaboi is suspected to have murdered his girlfriend, 21-year-old Augusta Onuwabhagbe Osedion [BBC]

Recommended articles

The suspect, a 26-year-old native of Abia State, stands approximately 5'9 tall, possesses a dark complexion, and is fluent in English, Igbo, and Pidgin English.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Command, reiterated the police's commitment to resolving the case, stating, "We are dedicated to ensuring justice is served in this tragic incident. The Lagos State Police Command will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of the suspect. We urge the public to assist us by providing any information that could aid in his capture."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Police Command has urged anyone with information on Killaboi's whereabouts to come forward immediately. Citizens are encouraged to contact the nearest police station or call the dedicated hotline at 0803 688 5727.

The tragic incident came to light when Killaboi took to his Instagram page, @Killaboigram_, to admit to stabbing Osedion during a heated argument.

He confessed to the crime after the victim was reported missing and her lifeless body was discovered in his residence at Oral Estate in the Ikota area of Lagos State.

In a series of posts, Killaboi expressed remorse, stating, "I want to do the right thing and turn myself in. I will gladly die by paying with my life now."

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite this proclamation, the suspect remains at large, much to the dismay of Osedion's grief-stricken mother, Onwabhagbe Cordelia. She has campaigned for justice for her daughter, expressing her anguish at the prolonged inaction of the authorities.

Killaboi accused Osedion's mother of complicity in her daughter's death via his Instagram stories. He alleged her involvement and blamed her for the problems in his relationship with the deceased. He claimed that she attempted to frame him for heinous acts he did not commit, including accusations of ritualistic mutilation of the deceased.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote group trains 50 journalists on environmental journalism in Adamawa

Dangote group trains 50 journalists on environmental journalism in Adamawa

Israeli airstrikes displace 264,000, 900 Palestinians die in Gaza - UN

Israeli airstrikes displace 264,000, 900 Palestinians die in Gaza - UN

Nigerians are seen as fraudsters because of Tinubu's certificate saga - Peter Obi

Nigerians are seen as fraudsters because of Tinubu's certificate saga - Peter Obi

Save lives first before police reports - FG orders hospitals nationwide

Save lives first before police reports - FG orders hospitals nationwide

FFS cautions Kaduna residents on fire outbreaks during harmattan

FFS cautions Kaduna residents on fire outbreaks during harmattan

FEMA reduces emergency response time from 5 to 3 minutes in FCT

FEMA reduces emergency response time from 5 to 3 minutes in FCT

FCTA provides eyecare services, reading glasses to 500 workers

FCTA provides eyecare services, reading glasses to 500 workers

Wike orders demolition of scavengers’ colony in Abuja

Wike orders demolition of scavengers’ colony in Abuja

Senate President Akpabio tells Nigerian journalists to prioritise health

Senate President Akpabio tells Nigerian journalists to prioritise health

Pulse Sports

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations