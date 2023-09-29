Killaboi confessed he killed Augusta, but he has remained free since July

In July 2023, Killaboi took to his Instagram page, @Killaboigram_, to disclose that he stabbed his girlfriend, Osedion. This was after the latter was declared missing, and her lifeless body found in the suspect’s residence at Oral Estate in the Ikota area of Lagos State.

In a series of posts, Killaboi said he got into a heated argument with Augusta, stabbed her, and ran away from his Lagos apartment out of fear.

“I want to do the right thing and turn myself in. I will gladly die by paying with my life now,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

However, two months after the incident, Killaboi is yet to surrender and continues to post on social media, to the disappointment of Osedion's mother, Onwabhagbe Cordelia, who has sustained a campaign seeking justice for her daughter.

In a strange development, Killaboi reacted to her campaign via his Instagram stories to allege that she’s also involved in her death, blaming her for problems in his relationship with the deceased.

He further accused her of trying to frame him for things he didn't do, including claims that he cut out Augusta's private parts for rituals.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It pains me to acknowledge that Augusta might still be alive today if it weren't for her mother and actions. I firmly believe her mother to be an evil woman," he wrote.

The prolonged public inaction of authorities on the incident has pushed organisations like Amnesty International, and many Nigerians on social media to demand that the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) arrest him.