The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Moroe, has dismissed claims that xenophobia was involved in recent attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

South African mobs launched attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, and looted and burnt their places of business in suburbs of Johannesburg and surrounding areas on Sunday, September 1, 2019, and Monday, September 2.

Three people were reported to have been killed in a fire started by a mob on an abandoned building in the Jeppestown area of Johannesburg.

While speaking at a media briefing in Abuja alongside Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, on Tuesday, September 3, Moroe said the 'sporadic acts of violence' also affected South Africans whose places of business were also looted by the mob.

Details later.