Atiku’s convoy attacked in Maiduguri

Bayo Wahab

According to Dino Melaye, more than 70 people were hospitalised.

One of the vehicles attacked in Maiduguri .
One of the vehicles attacked in Maiduguri . (@Topboychriss/Twitter)

A video shared online showed a group of people running in different directions as gunshots rent the air.

According to Daily Trust, some vehicles in the former Vice President’s convoy were vandalised at Ramat Square in Maiduguri.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesman of the Atiku Campaign, Senator Dino Malaye blamed the attack on the ruling party.

According to him, more than 70 people were hospitalised.

He said, “They wanted to prevent us from doing holding the campaign, as we speak, 74 people were injured and hospitalised.

“Several vehicles were vandalised by APC thugs.”

However, APC is yet to react to Melaye’s allegation as of the time of filing this report.

