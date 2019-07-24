Presidential candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said that the travel ban imposed on some Nigerian politicians by the United States is a confirmation that the 2019 elections were rigged.

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, the US announced its visa ban on some Nigeria politicians, who allegedly sabotaged the country’s democracy, but did not disclose their identities

Atiku in a statement by his media aide, Paul Ibe, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, the travel ban has vindicated his position that the presidential election was rigged in favour of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The statement reads: “It seems that day has come. After many months of living in denial, the Buhari regime is now faced with the truth in the form of a US visa ban on politicians who undermined Nigeria’s democracy.

“Speaking on the ban, the US State Department in a statement by its spokesman, Morgan Ortagus on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, stated that ‘we condemn those whose acts of violence, intimidation, or corruption harmed Nigerians or undermined the democratic process.’

“Speaking further, Mr. Ortagus said, ‘the Secretary of State is imposing visa restrictions on Nigerians believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria. These individuals have operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic principles and human rights.’

“The above statement is a vindication of our position that the 2019 elections were ‘undermined’ by the actions of state actors and institutions.

“We also wish to thank the United States of America for standing with the Nigerian people against those whose desire it is to truncate our democracy.”

“We urge the Nigerian people not to despair. There is hope on the horizon. There is light at the end of the tunnel. The myriad of security, economic and social challenges Nigeria currently faces, which has resulted in our nation becoming the world headquarters for extreme poverty will, God willing, soon be over, with the prospect of purposeful and result-oriented leadership.”

Currently, the former vice president is challenging President Buhari's victory at the tribunal.