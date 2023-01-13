ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Atiku reacts as young Nigerian is gruesomely murdered in Germany

Ima Elijah

Nigerians have dragged Atiku for deleting his tweet which condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel...

Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Abdulsamad Lawani, a young Nigerian man based in Germany, has been gruesomely murdered in the European nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Although details of the killing and personality of the slain Nigerian are still unclear, the presidential flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, condoled the family of the deceased.

The PDP presidential flag-bearer took to Twitter to comment on the sad development.

“It is with deep pain that I learnt of the gruesome murder of a young Nigerian in Germany, Abdulsamad Lawani.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends and the Diaspora at this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” Atiku wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Friday,

Meanwhile: Nigerians on the microblogging platform have dragged the presidential candidate for deleting his tweet which condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel, a student who was lynched for alleged blasphemy.

Last year, Deborah, a Christian 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto, was killed by fellow students in May for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari hosts Gov. Adeleke, pledges support for Osun

Buhari hosts Gov. Adeleke, pledges support for Osun

2023 poll: Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking disqualification of Tinubu, Shettima

2023 poll: Court dismisses PDP’s suit seeking disqualification of Tinubu, Shettima

Supreme Court nullifies PDP Imo West Senatorial primary election

Supreme Court nullifies PDP Imo West Senatorial primary election

Lagos NLC, TUC, NUT, endorse Tinubu

Lagos NLC, TUC, NUT, endorse Tinubu

Atiku reacts as young Nigerian is gruesomely murdered in Germany

Atiku reacts as young Nigerian is gruesomely murdered in Germany

Abacha's family loses bid to stop fresh probe

Abacha's family loses bid to stop fresh probe

I could have got third term if I wanted it – Obasanjo

I could have got third term if I wanted it – Obasanjo

Abia doctors threaten to shut down health sector over unpaid salaries

Abia doctors threaten to shut down health sector over unpaid salaries

Peter Obi’s presidency will redefine governance in Nigeria – LP chieftain

Peter Obi’s presidency will redefine governance in Nigeria – LP chieftain

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo Govt confirms 31 missing, one suspect arrested in train attack.

32 passengers kidnapped in Edo train station attack

Health-Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire advises Nigerian doctors to stay in their country. (Guardian)

FG moves to hire Nigerian doctors abroad to address brain drain in health sector

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Immigration announces 2023 recruitment exercise, how to Apply

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Punch]

INEC says 2023 elections may be cancelled if…