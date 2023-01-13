Atiku reacts as young Nigerian is gruesomely murdered in Germany

Although details of the killing and personality of the slain Nigerian are still unclear, the presidential flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, condoled the family of the deceased.

The PDP presidential flag-bearer took to Twitter to comment on the sad development.

“It is with deep pain that I learnt of the gruesome murder of a young Nigerian in Germany, Abdulsamad Lawani.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends and the Diaspora at this time of grief. May his soul rest in peace,” Atiku wrote on his verified Twitter handle on Friday,

Meanwhile: Nigerians on the microblogging platform have dragged the presidential candidate for deleting his tweet which condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel, a student who was lynched for alleged blasphemy.