APC accuses PDP of moving cash following Atiku’s meeting

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on security agencies to check the illicit movement of cash by politicians.

This is coming on the heels of reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar held a meeting with some party leaders in Dubai.

According to Punch, this was made known in a statement issued by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena.

“We are mindful of how millions of dollars were confiscated in an aircraft belonging in a Nigerian PDP sympathiser in South Africa in the lead-up to the 2015 elections.

“Another round of election is here and it is not unlikely that they are playing a repeat performance, under the guise of holding a meeting in Dubai. Our security agencies should be on the watch for a stitch in time saves nine,” Nabena said.

Probe Atiku’s Dubai trip

He also called on security agencies to probe the recent meeting held by Atiku and his associates in Dubai.

According to the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Atiku needs to tell Nigerians his real motive for holding a meeting in Dubai.

Nabena, who described the Dubai meeting as comical, alleged that those who attended had sinister motives.

“There is more to the meeting that meets the eye. Nigeria has enough meeting/conference rooms, many of which meet international standards. It is therefore clear that the Dubai meeting was for other sinister political purposes ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Our intelligence, anti-graft and security agencies must be awake to its responsibility of investigating the Dubai meeting. Cash-and-carry politicians must be prevented from moving illicit cash around to induce voters and sponsor election violence and rigging,” he added.

Stop acting like father Christmas

Recently, Atiku Abubakar called on President Buhari to stop donating money to other countries.

The PDP presidential candidate said Buhari should attend to the needs of Nigerians, adding that the resources of the country should be used for the benefit of its citizens not for others.

Atiku said this while reacting to reports of the plan by the president to donate $500,000 to Guinea Bissau.