Atiku donates N10m to survivors of Abia pipeline explosion

news

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has commiserated with the people and government of Abia over the pipeline explosion which killed scores of people in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued from the Atiku Media Office on Wednesday in Abuja.

The pipeline explosion claimed some lives and destroyed properties on Oct. 12, in Umuimo and Umuaduru communities in Osisioma Local Government Area, Abia.

The PDP candidate, who was represented by the Vice Presidential Candidate and former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, visited the affected communities in the company of Abia Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, and other officials of the state.

According to Abubakar, the news of the explosion was very devastating and it is particularly touching that so many lives were lost to the incident.

He said that the fatal incident should raise the red flag for proper safety measures along all pipeline beds across the country.

Abubakar condoled with the government and people of Abia State, praying for families that lost dear ones to the incident to have the fortitude to bear the loses.

According to the statement, Abubakar donated the sum of N10 million to the government and people of the affected communities.

Other dignitaries who welcomed Obi include the Deputy Governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe and Hon. Solomon Adaelu.