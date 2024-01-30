The former Vice President said Nigeria is drowning in an ocean of insecurity while the president whom he described as a tourist-in-chief travelled to France for a private visit.

Reacting to the recent kidnapping incidents, Atiku in a tweet on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, wondered why the president would leave the country when kidnappers killed a nursing mother and grandmother in Abuja for failing to pay ₦90m ransom.

The former VP also mentioned the abduction of two monarchs in Ekiti by suspected herdsmen on Monday, January 29, 2024, to support his argument about the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

He, therefore, advised President Tinubu to step aside if the shoes are too big for him, adding that Nigeria needs a leader who would be available 24/7 to address the country’s “pervasive insecurity and collapsing economy.”

“Tinubu is playing fiddle while Nigeria is drowning in the ocean of insecurity. To imagine that the Commander-in-Chief is on a so-called private visit while kidnappers kill a nursing mother and grandmother in Abuja for failing to pay ₦90m ransom and two monarchs in Ekiti, among other regular tragedies besetting Nigerians.

“If the shoes are too big for Emilokan, he should step aside. Nigeria does not need another Tourist-in-Chief. The country needs 24/7 leadership to confront the pervasive insecurity and collapsing economy,” his tweet read.