President Bola Tinubu embarks on private visit to Paris, France

Ima Elijah

Tinubu hosted the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Tuesday, prior to his departure.

President Tinubu departs Abuja [Presidency]
The announcement was made in an official statement released on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, though no details were provided regarding the purpose of the trip.

According to Ngelale, the statement emphasised that the journey was of a personal nature. President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria in the first week of February 2024, as outlined in the official communication.

It is noteworthy that President Tinubu hosted the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Tuesday, January 23, prior to his departure.

