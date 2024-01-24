President Bola Tinubu embarks on private visit to Paris, France
Tinubu hosted the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Tuesday, prior to his departure.
Recommended articles
The announcement was made in an official statement released on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, though no details were provided regarding the purpose of the trip.
According to Ngelale, the statement emphasised that the journey was of a personal nature. President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria in the first week of February 2024, as outlined in the official communication.
It is noteworthy that President Tinubu hosted the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, on Tuesday, January 23, prior to his departure.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
INEC set for Akoko North-East/West Federal Constituency election in Ondo State
President Bola Tinubu embarks on private visit to Paris, France
Presidency warns those playing ‘dirty politics’ with CBN, FAAN relocation
Until Igbos thank God, they'll continue to suffer - Enugu Archbishop cautions against war calls
UNICEF calls for more education funding in North East Nigeria
He’s not with us - DSS denies arrest of Miyetti Allah President
Restore power within 7 days or face mass protest - Ibadan communities warn IBEDC
Former Anambra Governor Obiano denies ₦40 billion corruption charges
Ndume accuses ‘Lagos Boys’ of misleading Tinubu to relocate FAAN, CBN depts
Pulse Sports
He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star
AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star
AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast
AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau
AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return
They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners
ADVERTISEMENT