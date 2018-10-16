news

Senate President Bukola Saraki has been appointed as Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation ahead of the presidential election in February of 2019.

PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus disclosed the appointment in a statement sent to Pulse.

Seondus also revealed that Sokoto and Rivers States Governors, Aminu Tambuwal and Nyesom Wike have been named as zonal coordinators for North-West and South-South respectively.

Others who were also named as zonal coordinators are: Gombe state Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo (North-east), Benue state Governor, Samuel Ortom ( North-central) and the Ebonyi state Governor, Dave Umahi (South-east).

Immediate past Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose was named as the coordinator for the South-west, according to the story.

The party’s spokesperson also said that while the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, was appointed Chairman of Fund Raising Committee, the former presidential aspirant, Alhaji Taminu Turaki, would head the legal committee.

This is how the Atiku campaign team currently looks like

1. President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki as Director General of Atiku Presidential Campaign Council.

2. Governor Aminu Tambuwal as the Zonal Coordinator for NorthWest.

3. Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo as Zonal Coordinator for NorthEast.

4. Governor Samuel Ortom as the Zonal Coordinator for NorthCentral

5. Governor Dave Umahi as the Zonal Coordinator for SouthEast.

6. Barrister Nyesom Wike as the Zonal Coordinator for SouthSouth

7. Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose is the Zonal Coordinator for the SouthWest.

8. Barr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, Chairman, Legal Matters.

9. Governor Udom Emmanuel as the Chairman, Fund Raising.

Secondus said other members of the campaign council will be announced shortly.

Making the right moves

Saraki contested the PDP presidential ticket with Atiku and Tambuwal. After the primary election, all other contestants promised to get behind eventual winner Atiku.

Atiku has been setting out his stall rather nicely since he won the PDP presidential flagbearer ticket on October 7, 2018.

The former vice president named former Anambra Governor Peter Obi as his running mate on Friday, October 12, 2018.

Atiku has also made peace with former President Olusegun Obasanjo following a strained relationship that lasted decades.

Atiku's biggest challenger for the nation's number one job is incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.