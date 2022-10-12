ASUU to decide suspension of strike on Thursday

Following the meeting between the union and the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Monday, October 10, 2022, there were rumours that the union had called off the strike.

But an anonymous member of ASUU, who spoke to Daily Trust dismissed the rumour saying the union members would meet on Thursday.

“What is flying around is just a mere rumour. There are ways how to handle this type of issue in ASUU. Our NEC will meet on Thursday to take a decision,” the source said.

ASUU commenced an indefinite strike on Monday, February 14, 2022, to press home its demands from the government to meet its lingering demands.

Several negotiation meetings between the union and the government had failed to settle the issues between the two parties, as the government eventually dragged the union to the National Industrial Court.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the court ordered ASUU to call off the strike.

The trial judge, Polycarp Hamman, restrained the lecturers from continuing with the strike pending the determination of the suit filed against them by the Federal Government.

But the union was not pleased by the ruling as it headed for the Appellate Court to appeal the ruling.

The Court of Appeal affirmed the Industrial Court order and asked ASUU to resume work immediately.