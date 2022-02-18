ASUU Strike: Nigerian students threaten to shut down ministry of education, labour.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had on Monday, February 14, 2022, declared a total strike to press home their demands from the Federal Government.

The strike action has entered day four and Nigerian students believe it’s high time they expressed their displeasure over the situation.

Speaking during a telephone interview on Nigeria Info’s ‘Morning Cross Fire’ on Friday, February 18, 2022, the President of the Nigerian Students Association, Isefon said the Nigerian students would soon speak the language the oppressors understand.

When asked to clarify what he meant by speaking the language the oppressors understand.

He said, “The language the oppressors understand is confrontation and we are going to confront them in a way that will shock them".

Asked further to clarify what he meant by confrontation, Isefon said the offices of the Minister of Education and Minister of Labour could not be operating while schools are shuttered.

He said, “By this time tomorrow, latest by 12 pm, there will be a decision from the Nigerian students. It is not going to be a decision of NANS president alone, it is going to be a decision of entire students in Nigerian students. We are meeting and we are going to make a decision that would be very suitable for us. The office of the minister of labour can not be operating, the office of the minister of education can not be operating while our schools are under lock and key. It is not going to happen.

"I gave them an example on Monday, I was in the office of the minister of labour and I shut it down for about three hours., and I told them when I addressed the press that this is just a child’s play that we are coming back".

Asefon also said Nigerian Students' agitations could no longer be solved through dialogue anymore, adding that ASUU had gone on strike over 15 times despite its several negotiations with the Federal Government.