ASUU strike: Alumni laud Osun Varsity over stable academic calendar

Kabir noted that the efforts of the university’s management to ensure that academic activities were still on in spite of the disruption in academic activities, occasioned by ASUU strike was worthy of commendation.

“I must also thank the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Odunayo Adebooye, a seasoned scholar of international repute, for setting his foot on the path of prosperity and sustainability for our Alma matter.

“His achievements in terms of physical development, academic grants and partnerships and dogged commitment to maintaining a stable academic calendar are praiseworthy,” he said.

According to him, the recent happenings have justified that the university, though relatively young, is not in the league of universities of its generation.

“The institution has even outclassed most of the first and second-generation universities in Nigeria,” he added.

Kabir also commended the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Mallam Yusuf Ali, SAN, for always giving his best to the university.

He announced the award of N1.4 million for 14 indigent students of the institution by the association.

Kabir said that the scholarship was based on the association’s conviction that its essence was to assist the university, the students and the teeming graduates in every possible way.

He also said that the association had proposed to donate solar-powered streetlights worth N10 million to the university.

In his remarks, the vice-chancellor commended members of the association for their contributions to the development of the university.

Also, the pro-chancellor, who described the alumni association as a strong pillar of the institution, urged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the university anywhere they found themselves.

In her presentation, an International Development Manager (Nigeria), Leeds Beckett University, United Kingdom, Mrs Adenike Omotosho, said many students were relocating abroad due to what she called unfavourable condition in the country.

Omotosho, whose paper was entitled: “International Edu-Tourism: Understanding the Prospect and Challenges,” noted that there were several challenges to edu-tourism.