RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU: Lecturers not on strike ask vice-chancellors to re-open varsities

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Congress of University Academics (CONUA) on Wednesday urged vice-chancellors of public universities to re-open the institutions for academic activities to resume.

ASUU: Lecturers not on strike ask vice-chancellors to re-open varsities. (National Daily)
ASUU: Lecturers not on strike ask vice-chancellors to re-open varsities. (National Daily)

Recommended articles

It says its charge is in consonance with Wednesday’s ruling of the National Industrial Court restraining ASUU from continuing with the strike.

Its National Coordinator, Dr Niyi Sunmonu, told newsmen that it was imperative that the vice-chancellors reopened the universities since the court is one of the recognised tools of democratic engagement in Nigeria.

“Since CONUA members have not been on strike, re-opening the universities will make it possible to duly continue to work and stem restiveness among students.

“Re-opening the universities will also facilitate the restoration of peace to the nation,’’ Sunmonu said.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Polycarp Hamman, held that the court determined Federal Government’s application in restraining ASUU from continuing with the strike.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU: Lecturers not on strike ask vice-chancellors to re-open varsities

ASUU: Lecturers not on strike ask vice-chancellors to re-open varsities

Fake news big threat to democracy – Jonathan

Fake news big threat to democracy – Jonathan

Lagos plans to decongest Lagos-Badagry Expressway, engages stakeholders

Lagos plans to decongest Lagos-Badagry Expressway, engages stakeholders

Ekiti State University calls off ASUU strike, begins academic activities

Ekiti State University calls off ASUU strike, begins academic activities

Presidency: CAC advises Nigerian Christians on who to vote for

Presidency: CAC advises Nigerian Christians on who to vote for

Peter Obi says deadly floods in Jigawa caused by climate change

Peter Obi says deadly floods in Jigawa caused by climate change

UNGA77: Buhari raises alarm on danger of escalation of war in Ukraine

UNGA77: Buhari raises alarm on danger of escalation of war in Ukraine

Tambuwal has performed beyond expectations - PDP Chairman

Tambuwal has performed beyond expectations - PDP Chairman

Amotekun parades 24 suspects, begins 24 hours patrol in Ondo

Amotekun parades 24 suspects, begins 24 hours patrol in Ondo

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting