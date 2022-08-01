ASUU extends strike as 3-months initial extension elapses
National President, ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke in a statement on Monday, August 01, 2022, said the decision to further extend the strike was to enable the FG satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues raised.
The development was sequel to an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council of the union held at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja, Abuja, on Sunday, July 30, 2022.
The statement reads in part, “Following extensive deliberations and taking cognisance of Government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA), NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give Government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.
“The role-over strike action is with effect from 12.01am on Monday, 1st August 2022”.
When ASUU strike begun: Recall that the striking lecturers shut down public universities on February 14, 2022, following the inability of the Federal Government to implement a Memorandum of Action (MoA) entered by the two parties in 2020.
Why ASUU is on strike: ASUU is on strike as a strategy to 'encourage' the federal government implement the funding agreement it reached with the Union based on 2012, 2013 and the MoA of 2017. ASUU is back to the trenches to cause a national dialogue on the necessity or otherwise of the proliferation of universities across the nation.
