RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU extends strike as 3-months initial extension elapses

Authors:

Ima Elijah

ASUU is back to the trenches...

ASUU logo
ASUU logo
Recommended articles

National President, ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke in a statement on Monday, August 01, 2022, said the decision to further extend the strike was to enable the FG satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues raised.

The development was sequel to an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council of the union held at the Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja, Abuja, on Sunday, July 30, 2022.

The statement reads in part, “Following extensive deliberations and taking cognisance of Government’s past failures to abide by its own timelines in addressing issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action (MoA), NEC resolved that the strike be rolled over for four weeks to give Government more time to satisfactorily resolve all the outstanding issues.

“The role-over strike action is with effect from 12.01am on Monday, 1st August 2022”.

When ASUU strike begun: Recall that the striking lecturers shut down public universities on February 14, 2022, following the inability of the Federal Government to implement a Memorandum of Action (MoA) entered by the two parties in 2020.

Why ASUU is on strike: ASUU is on strike as a strategy to 'encourage' the federal government implement the funding agreement it reached with the Union based on 2012, 2013 and the MoA of 2017. ASUU is back to the trenches to cause a national dialogue on the necessity or otherwise of the proliferation of universities across the nation.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP Crisis: Wike is my friend – Okowa

PDP Crisis: Wike is my friend – Okowa

ASUU extends strike as 3-months initial extension elapses

ASUU extends strike as 3-months initial extension elapses

We are not recruiting, FIRS cautions against scam

We are not recruiting, FIRS cautions against scam

Yusuf Datti, Obi’s running mate disowns social media accounts

Yusuf Datti, Obi’s running mate disowns social media accounts

Arise TV host, Reuben Abati, clears Nyesom Wike on The Morning Show

Arise TV host, Reuben Abati, clears Nyesom Wike on The Morning Show

Motorcycle ban: 80,000 riders to lose job in Gombe, Jigawa – Unions

Motorcycle ban: 80,000 riders to lose job in Gombe, Jigawa – Unions

269 Army officers sit for Senior Staff Course exams in Kaduna

269 Army officers sit for Senior Staff Course exams in Kaduna

Mix reactions trail proposed ban of “Okada’’ nationwide with majority slamming FG

Mix reactions trail proposed ban of “Okada’’ nationwide with majority slamming FG

Insecurity: Katsina State Government organises special prayer session

Insecurity: Katsina State Government organises special prayer session

Trending

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Buhari looking sad

Buhari calls emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him

President Muhammadu Buhari calls an emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him. (Presidency)

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)