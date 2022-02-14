ASUU declares Pantami’s professorship illegal

The union announced this at a press conference that followed its National Executive Council meeting on Monday, February 14, 2022.

According to ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, Pantami should not be treated as a professor because his promotion to the status was illegal.

Osodeke said, “You cannot be a minister and a lecturer in a university. It is an encouragement of illegality.

“Pantami has to quit as a minister and be tried for doing double jobs within the same federal system. He is not qualified. Pantami should not be treated as a professor.”

Pantami was elevated by the council of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) to a professorship position at the council’s 186th meeting in November 2021.

It would be recalled that the council was criticised for promoting Pantami, who was not an academic staff member of the university.