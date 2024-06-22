ASUU begs Tinubu, Gov Yusuf to save decaying Kano university

The Chairman of the union in the university, Dr Mansur Sa’id, stated this at a news conference on Friday in Kano.

He decried the inability of the state governments to address lingering issues bedevilling the development of the university education system.

Sa’id condemned the underfunding and the dissolution of the Governing Councils of the two state-owned universities, adding that the state government released only 30.3 per cent and 46.2 per cent of the 2023 estimate for the Kano University of Technology (KUST) and YUMSUK, respectively.

“ASUU-YUMSUK, therefore, calls on both the Federal and Kano State Governments to adequately fund the universities to save them from imminent collapse.

“We also call on all patriots in the media, civil society, labour movements and student groups to support our altruistic struggle to reposition the Nigerian public universities.

“The union condemns the government’s antics as they continue to fail in fulfilling the promises they took to address the issues in contention, leading to erosion of trust, displeasure and scepticism,” he said

The union, he said, urged the Federal Government to expedite action to facilitate renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, and resume payment of salary arrears and academic allowances to its members.

The chairman said the union was also concerned about the insecurity, poverty and rising cost of living in the country.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf, and all relevant stakeholders to work towards reconstituting the committee with a view towards reviewing, signing and implementing the Nimi Briggs-led renegotiated draft agreement,” Sa’id said.

On his part, Dr Aliyu Ahmad, the Chairman of the union, KUST, urged well-meaning Nigerians to intervene towards addressing the impasse and avoid strikes by its members.

“Government’s action to ignore ASUU on the contending issues confirmed the fact that they were not moved by the several clarion calls and efforts the union has made to get it attended,” he said.