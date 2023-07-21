Association plans to provide food support to 15,000 families in Ibadan, Abeokuta, Lagos

The Lions Club International District 404B4 Nigeria says it plans to provide food support to a minimum of 15,000 families within its region.

Mr Samson Abodunrin, Pioneer District Governor for the newly Bifurcated District 404B4, disclosed this on Friday, July 21, 2023 in Lagos.

According to him, the plan, which is part of the district’s agenda for the year, will be through its “Hunger Relief Project” for 2023 – 2024 Lions Service Year, to ease the sufferings of Nigerians. Abodunrin said that the project would relief the needy in the area of hunger within Ibadan, Otta, Abeokuta and Lagos regions.

He said that the project was part of the district’s agenda for the year and to attend to 10 regions, adding that traditional rulers, community leaders and associations would be involved. According to him, specifically, the plan is to feed 6,000 families, and 9,000 school children in various locations.

“We will be implementing this goals via our community based, and our school-based strategy. We shall also focus on empowerment of the youth, and widow.

“The district will create opportunity for them to learn and acquire vocational skills. The necessary tools and equipments needed will be provided.

“In addition, a start-up grant will be given to the graduates of the vocational and skill training center,” he added.

He added that people with adequate nutrition are more productive and are better positioned to create opportunities to gradually break the cycles of poverty and hunger.

“Malnutrition in every form presents significant threats to human health.

“Today in Nigeria, like most developing countries, is faced with the double burden of malnutrition that includes both undernutrition and starvation.

“It is therefore important that we double our efforts, and work seriously to alleviate the burden of hunger and the resultant effects of malnutrition in our communities.

“This ignited my passion to take care of those who do not have, the destitute, the blind, the under-nourished, our school children, our community and our environment, ” Abodunrin said.

In her remarks, Lion Kema Ashibuogwu, the 404B1 Immediate Past District Governor, lauded Abodunrin’s commitment, steadfastness, and team work towards advancing the club.

