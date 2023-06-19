ADVERTISEMENT
Association commends President Tinubu on data protection Act

News Agency Of Nigeria

It provides a legal framework for the protection of personal information, and the practice of data protection in Nigeria.

Tinubu (Phenomenal)

It described the Act as an enabling law for the growth of digital economy.

President Tinubu signed the Nigeria Data Protection Act on Monday, June 12.

It provides a legal framework for the protection of personal information, and the practice of data protection in Nigeria.

The new law established the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) and replaced the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) which had the mandate to handle data protection and privacy issues.

The NDPB was established by erstwhile President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2022.

ALDAPCON’s Chairman, Mr Ivan Anya, commended Tinubu in a statement issued in Abuja by its Secretary, Mr Aliyu Abdulaziz.

Anya said in the statement that the Act would accelerate Nigeria’s economic development when fully implemented and effectively monitored.

He made the remarks when he led executive members of ALDAPCON on a working visit to Dr Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner, NDPC.

Anya said ALDAPCON had always championed the course of data protection and compliance.

“We commend President Tinubu for this progressive Act and we congratulate Nigerians and commend the great works put in by the NDPC to ensure the Bill is passed.

“The Data Protection Act will help to enhance data privacy and confidentiality of Nigerians; enable effective dataflow and boost Nigeria’s steadily growing data protection industry.

“The growth will necessitate new levels of skillsets and jobs that will impact significantly on the economy; protect the country’s data sovereignty and enhance the GDP.

“The new law will ensure clarity in the roles of data processors and data controllers,’’ he said.

Anya urged the Commission to increase its level of engagement with stakeholders to ensure thorough implementation of the Act.

He requested for signed copies of the Bill to be made available to ALDAPCON members who would be carrying out comparative analyses as well as develop White Papers.

Responding, Olatunji encouraged Data Protection Controller Organisations (DPCOs) to take the Code of Practice serious and render quality service to their clients.

He agreed with the association on the need for strong awareness around issues of data protection and urged DPCOs to leverage on the media to build a strong industry voice.

The national commissioner assured of the Commission’s support and tasked ALDAPCON to employ competent staff to enhance the growth of their respective companies and to build strategic networks amongst themselves.

DPCOs are licensed by the Commission to monitor compliance with extant data regulations and ensure that data controllers do not breach the provisions of the Act.

News Agency Of Nigeria

