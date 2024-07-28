ADVERTISEMENT
Assassination attempt survival and 6 other things to know about Ifeanyi Ubah

Nurudeen Shotayo

Here are seven things to know about Senator Ubah who died in a London hotel on Saturday.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah [Instagram:@ifeanyi.patrick.ubah]
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah [Instagram:@ifeanyi.patrick.ubah]

Shortly after the news of his death broke, a photo circulated on social media showing Ubah with his wife and children after touching down in the UK last Thursday.

Reports also emerged that the lawmaker had embarked on the trip to seek medical care for an undisclosed illness.

Regardless, his death came as a shock to many Nigerians, especially his family and colleagues in the upper legislative chamber.

Reacting to the tragic event in a statement on Saturday, Senate Spokesman, Yemi Adaramodu, described the deceased as a committed public servant, whose untimely demise constitutes a significant loss to the Senate and the nation at large.

Until his death, Ubah represented Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly and was touted to be eyeing the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest the governorship election in the state in 2025.

He was a successful business mogul and philanthropist who touched many lives through his Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation.

Below are seven things to know about Senator Ubah.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah [Instagram:@ifeanyi.patrick.ubah]
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah [Instagram:@ifeanyi.patrick.ubah] Pulse Nigeria
Born on September 3, 1971, Ubah was the first son of seven children of Mr and Mrs Alphonsus Ubah in Otolo - one of the four quarters of Nnewi in Anambra State, South-Eastern Nigeria.

Ifeanyi dropped out of Premiere Academy in Lugbe, Abuja at a young age due to the inability of his parents to cater for his and other siblings' educational and material needs.

He started learning trade afterwards and grew up to become a successful business owner. He attended several local and international business courses and seminars in leadership and business management to bolster his knowledge.

The late senator went into exportation of motor tyres and spare parts majorly in West Africa, including Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Liberia before expanding his business ventures in some European countries such as Belgium and the United Kingdom.

In 2001, Ubah founded Capital Oil and Gas Limited. He is also the founder of The Authority Newspaper, a Nigerian daily newspaper, among other business endeavours.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah [Instagram:@ifeanyi.patrick.ubah]
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah [Instagram:@ifeanyi.patrick.ubah] Pulse Nigeria

The deceased lawmaker also owned Ifeanyi Ubah F.C., a football club in Nigeria he acquired as Gabros International Football Club in 2015.

Just one year into its existence, Ifeanyi Ubah F.C defeated Nasarawa United FC on penalties to clinch a historic Federation Cup at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos State.

Since the split of Anambra State in 1991, no football club from the State had ever won the trophy.

In a bid to encourage the youth in his constituency, Ubah built a $300 million sports facility in Nnewi, which was commissioned in 2023 by former Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare.

The Nnewi Sports facility boasts two standard tennis courts, a basketball court and facilities for other sports.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah [Instagram:@ifeanyi.patrick.ubah]
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah [Instagram:@ifeanyi.patrick.ubah] Pulse Nigeria
Having excelled in business, Ubah went into politics in 2014, contesting the Anambra governorship election of that year under the platform of the Labour Party but lost to incumbent and APGA candidate, Willie Obiano.

However, he was declared the winner of the Anambra South Senatorial elections in 2019 under the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Ubah won his re-election in 2023 under the same party but later defected to the ruling party the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the same year.

His entrance into the APC has reinvigorated the party in Anambra and he had been touted to fly the party's flag in next year's governorship election.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his wife. [Instagram:@ifeanyi.patrick.ubah]
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah and his wife. [Instagram:@ifeanyi.patrick.ubah] Pulse Nigeria

The deceased lawmaker was married to Uchenna Ubah, a Business Administration graduate from Ahmadu Bello University in Nigeria, with whom he had five children. He founded the Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, a group he used for his philanthropic activities.

Ubah escaped death but just by the whiskers in September 2022, when he was attacked on his way to Nnewi by gunmen in Enugwu-Ukwu in Anambra State. His convoy was pelted with bullets leading to the death of at least five persons, including two policemen.

His survival was attributed to the bullet bulletproof vehicle he was riding in.

