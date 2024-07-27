Senator Ifeanyi Ubah dies in UK hotel, days after donating ₦71m to APC

Per Sahara Reporters, Ubah, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) last year, died at a hotel in London, the United Kingdom.

He had embarked on the London trip two days ago.

The publication also said Ubah's colleagues in the Senate have confirmed his passing in a group chat on an unnamed social media platform, where tributes had already started pouring in for the deceased.

However, the report didn't state the cause of his death and when the incident occurred.

Ubah donates ₦71m to APC.

The lawmaker's death comes days after his campaign council donated a whooping ₦71 million to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State to bolster the party's presence and strength ahead of the 2025 governorship election.

Pulse Nigeria

A breakdown of the donation includes ₦50 million from Senator Ubah himself, ₦5 million each from Princess Esom Nwafor Orizu, Prince Emeka Egwuekwe (Apakata Onyi Enugwu-Agidi), and Chief Chinedu Okeke (Ekwe Ogidi), ₦3 million from Lord Michael Mbanefo, ₦2 million from Arinze Awogu (Ikemba Front), and ₦1 million from Hon. Acobarry Chukwuma.

The gesture was part of his pledge to support the party and enhance its effectiveness in the South-East state.

Since the oil mogul's entrance into the APC, there has been a noticeable increase in the party's strength and support in the region.

Ubah was billed to seek the APC ticket to contest the Anambra State governorship election next year.

The 52-year-old politician was first elected into the Senate in 2019 under the YPP, having previously contested and lost the 2014 governorship election under the Labour Party.