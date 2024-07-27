ADVERTISEMENT
He was a committed servant - Senate confirms Senator Ifeanyi Ubah's death

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ubah gave up the ghost in a hotel in London, the United Kingdom where he reportedly travelled to seek medical care.

Ifeanyi Ubah
Ifeanyi Ubah

The confirmation comes in a statement issued by Senate Spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

This comes a couple of hours after news broke that the lawmaker had passed away in a hotel in London, the United Kingdom.

An earlier report revealed how the deceased's colleagues in the Senate confirmed his passing in a group chat on an unnamed social media platform.

Mourning Ubah, Adaramodu conveyed the Red Chamber's deep sorrow and profound regret over the tragic development.

He described the lawmaker as an exemplary leader and a committed public servant, whose untimely death constitutes a significant loss to the Senate and the nation at large.

"It is with deep sorrow and profound regret that the Nigeria Senate announces the passing of our esteemed colleague, Senator Ifeanyi Uba, who until his passing represented the Anambra South Senatorial District.

"Senator Uba was an exemplary leader, a committed public servant, and an indefatigable advocate for his constituents. His untimely departure represents a significant loss to the Senate, his community, and the nation at large," the statement partly read.

Ubah was a second-term senator, who was first elected on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in 2019.

He ran and won his re-election in 2023 under the same party but switched allegiance to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) late last year.

Since the oil mogul's entrance into the APC, there has been a noticeable increase in the party's strength and support in the South-East State.

Ubah was billed to seek the APC ticket to contest the Anambra State governorship election in 2025.

Ifeanyi Ubah and Godswill Akpabio [Premium Times]
Ifeanyi Ubah and Godswill Akpabio [Premium Times] Pulse Nigeria
Meanwhile, Adaramodu extolled the deceased's philanthropic endeavours, which provided scholarships, healthcare, and vital support to the less privileged, profoundly impacting countless lives through The Ifeanyi Uba Foundation.

"Throughout his tenure in the Senate, Senator Uba demonstrated unwavering dedication to the progress and development of Anambra South and Nigeria as a whole. He was a beacon of hope, a champion of economic empowerment, and a steadfast supporter of legislative reforms aimed at improving the lives of all Nigerians," he added.

The Senate also extends condolences to the family of the late lawmaker, his constituents, the Government and the people of Anambra State.

"We pray that they find strength and solace in the legacy of service and dedication he leaves behind. His memory will forever remain in our hearts, and his contributions to our nation's progress will continue to inspire us all," the statement concluded.

