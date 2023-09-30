ADVERTISEMENT
Asake, Chike, Kizz Daniel join Glo league of ambassadors

#FeatureByGlobacom

Asake, Chike, Kizz Daniel join Glo league of ambassadors.
Asake, Chike, Kizz Daniel join Glo league of ambassadors.

The three musicians signed on as brand icons of Globacom at an elaborate and colorful ceremony held on Friday at Globacom’s corporate headquarters, Mike Adenuga Towers, in Lagos.

Globacom, which just marked 20 years of operations, stated that it was celebrating the landmark anniversary “with the appointment of these new ambassadors to project the power of youth and enterprise and how much they can achieve with the right focus, passion and dedication that can come from seeing others who have succeeded.

"This is very much part of our tradition as we believe the strength of a nation lies in the ability and potentials of its youth”.

The company explained that by appointing these three celebrities as ambassadors, the best of Nigerian youth “are projected as role models for younger people who are ardently striving to succeed.

In a time when good role models and mentors are hard to find, this is even more crucial. The goal is to inspire our teeming youth to aspire toward realizing their ambitions by looking up to these ambassadors as mentors.

Ashake, Kizz Daniel, and Chike, the company noted, are celebrity "role models who have gone through the grind to stand on the highest pedestal of their dreams."

In addition to sponsoring important events across various segments of the Nigerian society, Globacom had always provided the standard in Nigeria and always sought out talented and ambitious Nigerians and supported their endeavour by making them as Glo ambassadors.

Asake, real name, Ahmed Ololade, is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile Ife, Osun State. Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel to music fans, holds a degree in water engineering from the Federal University of Agriculture in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

As for him, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, also known as Chike to music fans, graduated from Covenant University in Ogun State with a degree in computer engineering.

While congratulating the new ambassadors, Globacom called on young people to try to be like these stars who kept their ambitions alive until they achieved success rather than allow their dreams die.

Being represented by these celebrities "is our way of inspiring a whole generation of young people with vision who can do better and achieve more without losing hope along the way, even when confronted with challenges," the statement added.

Globacom noted the introduction of these three celebrities as additional evidence of its dedication to the advancement of the Nigerian entertainment industry and the empowerment of Nigerians, and it vowed to keep supporting it because it offered so many opportunities to showcase Nigeria to the rest of the world and improve lives.

The new ambassadors thanked Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., the founder and chairman of Globacom, for the honour bestowed on them and pledged to uphold the company's values at all times and represent the Glo brand effectively.

#FeatureByGlobacom

