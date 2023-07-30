ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Artistes’ manager, businessman arrested for selling drug at Lagos VIP clubs

News Agency Of Nigeria

NDLEA operatives also recovered some quantities of “Colorado’’, a digital weighing scale and other paraphernalia during a follow-up search at Oseni’s residence.

Artistes’ manager, businessman arrested for selling drug at Lagos VIP clubs. [Facebook:NDLEA]
Artistes’ manager, businessman arrested for selling drug at Lagos VIP clubs. [Facebook:NDLEA]

Recommended articles

Its Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi announced the arrests in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi stated that the arrests followed an intelligence report that the suspects were expecting a shipment of “Colorado’’, a strong strain of synthetic Indian hemp from Los Angeles, United States of America.

He stated that one Abdulraheem Oseni (aka Papalampa) was the first to be arrested at his residence in Lekki area of Lagos State when the “Colorado’’ consignment arrived on Sunday, July 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the suspect told investigators that he started the illicit trade three years ago.

“The suspect said that he has been selling to patrons of clubs and lounges in Lekki and Lagos Island.

“Oseni said beside the drug business, he also organises shows for artistes around Lagos and outside Nigeria,’’ Babafemi stated.

He added that 10 parcels of “Colorado’’ weighing 2.5kg and intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, were linked to Oseni.

The illicit drugs were concealed inside large tins of coffee and duvets, Babafemi stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that NDLEA operatives recovered some quantities of “Colorado’’, a digital weighing scale and other paraphernalia during a follow-up search at Oseni’s residence.

“An Ikoyi, Lagos-based businessman, Nnadi Kingsley Ikenna also linked to the shipment was away in South Africa when the consignment arrived.

“While operatives maintained surveillance around Ikenna’s Ikoyi residence, they also set their dragnet for him at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

“He eventually arrived into the waiting arms of NDLEA officers on Thursday, July 27 when he returned to Nigeria on a Kenya Airlines flight.

“Ikenna, in his statement accepted ownership of a part of the consignment,’’ Babafemi stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Employers’ association calls for rethink over proposed strike by NLC

Employers’ association calls for rethink over proposed strike by NLC

Artistes’ manager, businessman arrested for selling drug at Lagos VIP clubs

Artistes’ manager, businessman arrested for selling drug at Lagos VIP clubs

Police arrest 44 suspects involved in looting of Adamawa food warehouse

Police arrest 44 suspects involved in looting of Adamawa food warehouse

Why delays in passport issuances – NIS

Why delays in passport issuances – NIS

NAPTIP raises alarm over trafficking of Malian girls into Edo for prostitution

NAPTIP raises alarm over trafficking of Malian girls into Edo for prostitution

Security operatives uncover major illegal refinery in Delta

Security operatives uncover major illegal refinery in Delta

Tinubu hires special investigator to probe CBN, trace stolen funds

Tinubu hires special investigator to probe CBN, trace stolen funds

Tinubu’s cabinet and agenda for incoming health minister

Tinubu’s cabinet and agenda for incoming health minister

It’s too early for universities to hike tuition fees, don says

It’s too early for universities to hike tuition fees, don says

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions