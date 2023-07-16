Arthur Eze donates ₦200m to Azman varsity

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Eze spoke while inaugurating the Board of Trustees and the Governing Council of the university in Kano on Sunday.

He lauded the founder of the institution and pledged to continue to support the objectives of the university towards its optimal growth.

Eze recalled how he enjoyed good relationships in the North, especially in Kano, during the tenure of late former Kano governor Abubakar Rimi, when he was accorded free airtime at the only state owned Television station, CTV Kano.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since then, I developed sound relationship with the North on a quality background with me supporting the region in one way or the other as I recently supported Boko Haram victims with N800 million,” he said.

The Chairman of the university Governing Board, Dr AbdulManaf Sarina, said the appointment of Eze as the Chancellor of the institution was in recognition of his remarkable development towards educational development across Nigeria.

The Founder and Pro-Chancellor of the university, Dr Abdulmanaf Yunusa Sarina, pledged to ensure that quality remained the watchword of the institution, which is expected to commence full academic session soon.

The inaugurated Board of Trustees and Governing Council would assist in the take-off activities and steering the affairs of the institution, he explained.

Sarina said: “The journey of the establishment of the university started five years ago when I mulled the ambition of contributing my quota to education and the development of the teeming university education seeking youths by establishing a private varsity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the National Universities Commission (NUC) had accorded him all the support and encouragement in the establishment of the institution.

Sarina also said that the institution would offer free education to some vulnerable youths who may not have enough but have interest to study.

“Quality is our watchword at Azman University, we shall ensure that we get quality staff and academicians to breed equally quality students.

“All conditions and requirements set by NUC have been met and therefore we are fully ready to kick-off,” he assured.

On his part, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Muhammad Yahuza, said the inauguration of the board marked a critical milestone for the university which obtained its licence five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Vice President of the institution, Alhaji Mustapha Abdulmunafi, said the varsity was set to achieve and showcase the power of diversity, learning and growth with positive impact on the environment and the world.

Members of the BoT include Ado Maaji as Chairman, Sarki Ibrahim Makama, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, Prof. M.S. Haruna, Dr Bashir Aliyu, Amb. Mannir Liman, Prof. Oguga Ikpeze, Zainab Abdulmunafi and Mustapha A. Yunusa, who will serve as Secretary.

The members of the Governing Council are Dr Abdulmunafi Yunusa as Chairman, Prof. Fatima Mukhtar, Prof. Kabiru Dandago and Prof. Aminu Kabir.