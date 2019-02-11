The Nigerian Army has called on the police to arrest and prosecute former spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank.

The call was made following Frank's accusation that President Muhammadu Buhari held a meeting with INEC Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood and Chief of Army staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, in a bid to perfect his plans to rig the presidential election.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, described Frank's allegation as concocted hogwash and warned mischief makers to desist from further spreading fake news.

The Army opined that the former APC spokesperson's statement was baseless and was targeted against the person of Buratai.

Yusuf said " The Nigerian Army is an apolitical institution and would continue to remain so while carrying out her constitutional responsibilities.

"We have reported the said Mr. Timi Frank to the Nigerian Police Force for his immediate arrest and prosecution for fake news and related offences against the leadership of the Army."

The force further explained that President Buhari is at liberty to hold meetings with his service chiefs any time.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Frank alleged that there was a nocturnal meeting between Mahmood Yakubu, Amina Zakari, President Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, at midnight on Saturday at the Defence House.

He alleged that the meeting was held to plot how to rig the forthcoming presidential election in favour of Buhari and APC candidates.