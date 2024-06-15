ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army to deploy additional 5,937 soldiers to fight banditry – Lagbaja

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said that the army was improving on the existing welfare packages to enable the soldiers to cater to their medical, recreational and educational needs.

Army to deploy additional 5,937 soldiers to fight banditry – Lagbaja [NAN]
Army to deploy additional 5,937 soldiers to fight banditry – Lagbaja [NAN]

Recommended articles

Lagbaja disclosed this during the passing out parade for the 86 regular recruit intake of the Depot Nigeria Army, in Zaria, on Saturday.

Lagbaja, Special Guest of Honor and Reviewing Officer for the passing out parade, added that the new men would form part of the solution to numerous security challenges bedevilling the country.

“The fresh products passing out today will form part of the solution to the challenge of insurgency in the north-east, banditry and cattle rustling in the north-west.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They will fight the farmers/herders clashes in the north-central, secessionist agitation and cultism in the south-east, militancy and vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure in the south-south and south-west.”

The COAS noted that training was a continuous process in the military, adding that the Nigerian Army has put in place post-depot training packages to help the soldiers master the array of weapons and equipment.

This, according to him, will enable the soldiers to become more efficient in the art of war.

He said that the army was improving on the existing welfare packages to enable the soldiers to cater to their medical, recreational and educational needs to ease career fulfilment.

While congratulating the 5,937 recruits, the COAS said that the life of a soldier was a life of sacrifice to his country, allegiance to defend and, if need be, sacrifice his life for the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sacrifice to go wherever you are ordered to, by land, sea or air; sacrifice to relegate personal comfort and assume a duty to the country as a primary concern,’’ he said.

He said that by becoming a soldier, one had accepted the highest call to duty any Nigerian could take up.

He added that as soldiers, they had joined the unique league of exceptional Nigerians who had elected to abide by the requirements of exceptional discipline, loyalty, integrity and dedication to duty.

Lagbaja, therefore, charged them not to disappoint the Nigerian Army and the country’s expectations of them.

He commended and congratulated the commandant and instructors of Depot NA for the successful training and graduation of the recruits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army boss assured the commandant of the Army headquarters support towards realising the training objectives of the institution.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It takes collective action to bring about great change - Tinubu tells Nigerians

It takes collective action to bring about great change - Tinubu tells Nigerians

Stop loading humans on top of goods, FRSC boss warns truck drivers

Stop loading humans on top of goods, FRSC boss warns truck drivers

Rivers Crisis: No automatic ticket for you - APC tells pro-Wike lawmakers

Rivers Crisis: No automatic ticket for you - APC tells pro-Wike lawmakers

Deposed Emir, Bayero sends Sallah greetings to Kano Gov, Tinubu

Deposed Emir, Bayero sends Sallah greetings to Kano Gov, Tinubu

APC backs appeal court's verdict in pro-Wike lawmaker's case

APC backs appeal court's verdict in pro-Wike lawmaker's case

Army to deploy additional 5,937 soldiers to fight banditry – Lagbaja

Army to deploy additional 5,937 soldiers to fight banditry – Lagbaja

Tinubu sacks DG of BPE, orders reorganisation

Tinubu sacks DG of BPE, orders reorganisation

NDLEA intercepts 230,600 Tramadol tablets, arrests 106 suspects in Kano

NDLEA intercepts 230,600 Tramadol tablets, arrests 106 suspects in Kano

The ram I bought ₦75k last year now ₦130k - Kaduna Muslims lament ahead Sallah

The ram I bought ₦75k last year now ₦130k - Kaduna Muslims lament ahead Sallah

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from contesting for Reps' seat in 2004

How APGA crisis stopped Nnamdi Kanu from becoming Reps member in 2007

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde