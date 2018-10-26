Army says missing Major-General Alkali was killed by protesting youths in Jos

news

The Nigerian Army has announced that the missing retired Major General Idris Alkali was killed by a group of angry youths in Dura-Du District, Jos South local government area of Plateau State on the day of his disappearance.

The immediate past Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, Abuja, was declared missing on the September 3, 2018, after he disappeared while travelling alone in his car from Abuja to Bauchi State.

The Army had set up a joint task force to commence a search and rescue operation for the officer and his black Toyota Corolla car was recovered from a pond in Dura-Du District on September 29.

During a media briefing of the operation on Friday, October 26, General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major-General Benson Akinroluyo, disclosed that the senior officer has been confirmed to have been killed.

Akinroluyo revealed that Alkali had been travelling through Dura-Du District on the same day residents were staging a protest over the killing of 11 people in Lafande Community by unknown gunmen.

He said the crowd, made up of angry youths, assaulted and killed Alkali despite identifying himself as a retired officer of the Army who was merely passing through.

Akinroluyo said Alkali's belongings such as clothings, cash, phones and laptop were shared by those who killed him, and his corpse buried in a shallow grave, while his car was also disposed into the pond.

He said, "You would recall that on 2 September 2018 at about 8:00pm, unknown gunmen attacked a shopping complex located at Lafande Community on the outskirt of Jos metropolis in Dura-Du District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. As a result of the attack, 11 people were killed while others sustained various degrees of injuries.

"The attack triggered protest by the people of the area on the morning of 3 September 2018. Irate youths in their hundreds trooped out, blocked the Eastern Bypass with stones and other dangerous objects.

"The immediate past Chief of Administration (Army), Major General Idris Alkali who recently disengaged from the Nigerian Army after 35 years meritorious service to the Nigerian Army and the country was travelling from Abuja to Bauchi via Jos same day. The senior officer was travelling alone in his black Toyota Corolla car with registration number, KWARA MUN 670 AA.

"Credible intelligence revealed that his car was stopped and he introduced himself as a general to the hoodlums who had barricaded the road that he was just passing through to Bauchi. The senior officer was assaulted and killed. Thereafter, his belongings such as clothings, cash, phones and laptop were shared by those who killed him. His body was dragged before being moved to somewhere else and his car was driven and pushed into the abandoned mining pit filled with water.

"The irate youths who followed his car to the abandoned mining pit filled with water on many tri-cycles popularly known as 'Keke NAPEP' jubilated for reason best known to them or for mission accomplished. He was later buried in a shallow grave in an area popularly known as, 'No man's land' within the community."

Alkali's still corpse missing

Akinroluyo said residents who witnessed or heard about the incident were arrested and interrogated during the course of the Army's investigation.

He said the discovery of Alkali's car from the pond had triggered the perpetrators of the crime to hold a meeting and set up a team to move his body from the shallow grave to avoid trouble for the community.

He said, "On 29 September 2018, when the general's black Toyota Corolla car was recovered from the abandoned mining pit, those involved and those not involved in the killing of the senior officer held a meeting to relocate his corpse away from the community. This is because of the inherent danger it would attract to the community.

"Consequently, a 10 man team was constituted to relocate his corpse earlier buried in a shallow grave within the community to elsewhere. A specialist in preservation of corpse was contracted. The specialist assisted in exhuming his corpse from the shallow grave to elsewhere. Only few trusted members of the community knew where his corpse was relocated to. The specialist is currently in our custody. Again, this is an attempt to cover up the heinous crime committed by the community."

He disclosed that the Army has evidence that proves that those invloved in the killing of the retired officer are being supported and backed by community leaders within the Dura-Du District.

8 suspects wanted for Alkali's death

The Plateau State Police Command had previously declared eight people wanted in connection to Alkali's disappearance in a press statement released on Wednesday, October 24.

Chief among the suspects is Yakubu Rap, the 52-year-old District Head of Dura-Du. He is believed to have co-chaired the meeting held to relocate Alkali's corpse from the shallow grave to a different location immediately his car was found in the pond.

Other suspects are 28-year-old Da Chuwang Samuel (aka Morinho), a panel beater by occupation; 25-year-old Nyam Samuel (aka Soft Touch), also a panel beater; 27-year-old Matthew Wrang (aka Amesco); and 53-year-old Pam Gyang Dung (aka Boss), a farmer and miner by profession.

Others are 46-year-old Chuwang Istifanus Pwajok Stephen (aka Tifa), a surveyor and businessman; 26-year-old Timothy Chuan, a tipper driver and sand vendor; and 25-year-old Moses Gyang (aka Boss).

During the press briefing on Friday, Akinroluyo said Da Chuwang Samuel is suspected to be the mastermind of the assault and murder of the officer while his younger brother, Nyam, is believed to have been involved.

Timothy Chuan was identified as the one who drove Alkali's car to Dura village and subsequently pushed it into the abandoned mining pit filled with water. Chuwang Istifanus Pwajok Stephen is wanted for participating in the meeting held to relocate the corpse.

The shallow grave was identified by four different sources as well as sniffer dogs used by the Army during its investigation.

Army begs public for information on perpetrators

Akinroluyo assured the public that the cordon and search operation was intelligence driven and conducted in line with international best practices and respect for human rights.

He said, "At this point, let me reiterate that all the actors involved in this dastardly act who are still at large are known to us. All efforts are being made to get them arrested and be brought to justice as their photographs and personal details are with the relevant security agencies.

"The cordon and search operation conducted by own troops has really exposed the heinous crimes being committed by the few but fully supported and concealed by the entire community."

He urged members of the public to provide credible information on where Alkali's body could be found, noting that it is the civic responsibility of the Dura-Du community to produce the corpse of the deceased senior officer and those who were involved in his murder.

He said the Army's operations will continue until Alkali's corpse is recovered and the perpetrators are arrested.