Army rewards fallen hero’s son for returning missing mobile phone

Bassey, who was represented by Garrison Commander, Brig.-Gen. Ralph Nnabuife, urged people to emulate good habits and pray for the success of officers and men of the Nigerian Army on their various operations and national mandates.

The GOC said the essence of the prayers was to pray for troops deployed across the country for internal security operation and for peace to the nation.

He noted that sanitation was part of Nigerian Army Civil Military Cooperation activities aimed at building cordial relationships with the civil populace.

According to him, the exercise will further afford the Nigerian Army the opportunity to make civilians environment clean and prevent the spread of communicable diseases among the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that joint prayers were led by Chief Imam of Giginya Barrack, Lt. Abubakar Ahmed and Chaplain, Lt. Col. Elemi Clement.

The duo offered prayers for the soul of fallen heros and for the success of various military operations at all levels as well as for peace to reign in the country.

The GOC also led officers and men on a physical sanitation across streets in Sokoto metropolis as part of the annual event.

NAN reports that Army personnel evacuated accumulated refuse, cleared drainage blockage, removed littered substances and swept roads.