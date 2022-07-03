RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army rewards fallen hero’s son for returning missing mobile phone

The Nigerian Army on Saturday rewarded 21-year-old Kefas Samson, son of a fallen hero in Giginya Barrack Sokoto, for distinguished honest act after returning a lost expensive mobile phone to the owner.

Samson was rewarded by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, Maj.-Gen. Uwem Bassey, after recognising his good conduct at interfaith prayers organised by the Army as part of its Remembrance Day Celebration.

Bassey, who was represented by Garrison Commander, Brig.-Gen. Ralph Nnabuife, urged people to emulate good habits and pray for the success of officers and men of the Nigerian Army on their various operations and national mandates.

The GOC said the essence of the prayers was to pray for troops deployed across the country for internal security operation and for peace to the nation.

He noted that sanitation was part of Nigerian Army Civil Military Cooperation activities aimed at building cordial relationships with the civil populace.

According to him, the exercise will further afford the Nigerian Army the opportunity to make civilians environment clean and prevent the spread of communicable diseases among the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that joint prayers were led by Chief Imam of Giginya Barrack, Lt. Abubakar Ahmed and Chaplain, Lt. Col. Elemi Clement.

The duo offered prayers for the soul of fallen heros and for the success of various military operations at all levels as well as for peace to reign in the country.

The GOC also led officers and men on a physical sanitation across streets in Sokoto metropolis as part of the annual event.

NAN reports that Army personnel evacuated accumulated refuse, cleared drainage blockage, removed littered substances and swept roads.

Special prayers had earlier been offered on Friday at the Juma’at Mosque, led by Chief Imam Ahmad at Giginya Barrack.

Army rewards fallen hero's son for returning missing mobile phone

