ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Army rescues 386 civilians from Sambisa forest 10 years after abduction

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some of those rescued who spoke, said they have been in captivity for the past 10 years.

Some of the civilians rescued from sambisa forest by the army [NAN]
Some of the civilians rescued from sambisa forest by the army [NAN]

Recommended articles

The acting GOC 7 Division, Brig. Gen. AGL Haruna, made this known while speaking to newsmen at the outskirts of Sambisa forest in Konduga LGA after welcoming the troops that conducted the 10-day operation.

Haruna said that the operation tagged “Operation Desert Sanity 111” was to clear Sambisa forest of the remnants of all categories of terrorists as well as provide some of them eager to surrender as observed the opportunity to do so.

“Our effort is to ensure that we clear remnants of terrorists in the Sambisa and give those willing to surrender the opportunity to surrender.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With this operation, we envisage many of them will surrender as they have started.

“We also rescued some civilians; as of yesterday, we rescued 386 and I am sure the number will increase by today,” Haruna said.

The GOC, who addressed the troops on the message of the Chief of Army Staff, lauded their performance and professionalism exhibited during the operation and urged them to sustain the tempo.

Some of those rescued who spoke, said they have been in captivity for the past 10 years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that troops from 21 Special Armoured Brigade, 26 Task Force Brigade, and 199 Special Forces participated in the operation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ogun senator blames past governments for economic challenges

Ogun senator blames past governments for economic challenges

Perfect arrangements excite Kebbi pilgrims in Medina

Perfect arrangements excite Kebbi pilgrims in Medina

Army rescues 386 civilians from Sambisa forest 10 years after abduction

Army rescues 386 civilians from Sambisa forest 10 years after abduction

5 things I learnt about awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons — I spoke to ex-inmates

5 things I learnt about awaiting trial in Nigerian prisons — I spoke to ex-inmates

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

Adeleke pledges to pay medical bills of students affected by OAU collapse

'Continue the trajectory of reforms': Minister tells new APRA leadership

'Continue the trajectory of reforms': Minister tells new APRA leadership

Insecurity: Expert calls for end to terrorist financing, extremism in Northeast

Insecurity: Expert calls for end to terrorist financing, extremism in Northeast

Ebonyi lawmaker dumps Labour Party for APC

Ebonyi lawmaker dumps Labour Party for APC

Support Tinubu for enabling environment to strive, minister tells youths

Support Tinubu for enabling environment to strive, minister tells youths

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Senator representing Ogun West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Sen.Solomon Adeola (Yayi). [DCConnect]

Yayi aims to turn Ogun West into small London as he makes 'Emilokan' case for his zone

The suspect has been arrested (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

4-year-old girl in Ekiti accuses 27-year-old man of raping her

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Ensure you work as you dance - Obasanjo advises Gov Adeleke his dance partner

Trailer loads of opioids [Dateline Nigeria]

Lagos NDLEA arrests 3 involved in trafficking 3 trailer loads of opioids