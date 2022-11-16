Army kills top Boko Haram commander Abu Hassan, other members

According to reports, Abu Hassan, a terrorist Commander and 13 other insurgents were eliminated on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Inside gist: One of the terrorists who was communicating with a Commander in the camp of Abu Iklima, was heard saying that the infidels (referring to the security agents) have killed 13 of their fighters including Abu Hassan.

“Someone fired at us while we are withdrawing from the battlefield in Ngowom village. We are on our way with the corpses. We are coming to Gaizuwa.

“Abu Hassan has slept (dead). Some of our fighters were also wounded. We may need emergency medical interventions. Please be on standby,” Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency expert quotes the outlaw as saying.

Since 2009, Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has been grappling with attacks in the northeast by Boko Haram.

Meanwhile: The Defence Headquarters has declared no fewer than 19 bandit leaders in the North-West, North-East, and North-Central regions of the country wanted.

The military also placed a N5 million bounty on the bandit kingpins and urged the public to provide information that could lead to the arrest of the criminals to 09135904467.

Those declared wanted include: Sani Dangote from Dumbarum village, Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State; Bello Turji (Fakai village, Zamfara State); Leko (Mozoj vIllage, Mutazu LGA, Katsina State); Dogo Nahali (Yar Tsamiyar Jno village, Kankara LGA, Katsina State); Hallilu Sububu (Sububu village in Maradun LGA, Zamfara State) and Nagona from Angwan Galadima in the Isa Loa area of Sokoto State.

Others are: Nasanda from Kwashabawa village in Zurmi LGA, Zamara State; Isiya Garwa, Kamfanin Daudawa village, Faskari, Katsina State; Ali Kachalla aka Ali Kawaje from Kuyambara village in the Danaadau Maru LGA of Zamfara State; Abu Radde from Varanda village in Batsari LGA, Katsina State; Dan-Da from Varanda village in the Batsari LGA of Katsina State; Sani Gurgu from Varanda village in Batsari LGA, Katsina State; Umaru Dan Nigeria from Rafi village, Mada District in Gusaulga and Nagala from Maru LGA, Zamfara State.