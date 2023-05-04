The sports category has moved to a new website.

Army inaugurates multi-million million naira school projects in Taraba

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to him, the Special Intervention Civil-Military Cooperation projects were introduced to provide support to communities of serving Major Generals across the country.

Maj-Gen-Farouk-Yahaya (GuardianNg)
Maj-Gen-Farouk-Yahaya (GuardianNg)

Yahaya said this at the inauguration of multi-million naira school projects at Gembu, Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba.

The COAS was represented by Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Ibrahim, General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Jos.

He said that the projects were executed in honour of Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Adamu (rtd), who hails from the area.

“The Nigerian Army has in recent times embarked on elaborate quick impact projects in several communities with a view to providing desired succour to areas of need.

“And to further strengthen our relationship with people in the benefiting communities.

“This has over time significantly contributed to the Nigerian Army’s effort at containing the multifaceted security challenges facing the nation, particularly through non-kinetic approach,” Yahaya said.



The COAS said the projects were also to complement the already existing basic services, amenities and infrastructure in the communities.

He said that the projects would endear the army to the civilian population.

In his remarks, Adamu said he chose to build classrooms for the community because of the positive impact education has had in shaping his life and career.

Adamu added that the schools would unite tribes and communities in the area, thereby douse the years of conflicts in the area.

Adamu called for unity of purpose among the many tribes in the local government in order to attract more development to the area.

Also, the Chief of Mambilla, Dr Shehu Baju II, called for the establishment of an army barrack in Gembu to help in curbing the security challenges in the area.

He said that the area shares border with Cameroun Republic, as such the army base will tackle cross-border criminals.

The traditional ruler said that the area currently hosts hundreds of refugees from Cameroun escaping the conflict between government and Amazonian separatists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects inaugurated included classrooms, toilet facilities and desks, as well as renovated buildings in Leme-Bora and Nururulum primary schools.

News Agency Of Nigeria



