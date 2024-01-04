ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian Army denies water shortage reports during yuletide in Abia barracks

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sahara Reporters published a report entitled, No Cooking On New Year day – Soldiers, families lament lack of water In Nigerian Army barracks.

Nigerian Army denies water shortage reports during yuletide in Abia barracks
Nigerian Army denies water shortage reports during yuletide in Abia barracks [Vanguard News]

The reaction is contained in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Thursday by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Innocent Omale. Sahara Reporters had on January 3 published a report entitled: “No Cooking On New Year Day – Soldiers, Families Lament Lack Of Water In Nigerian Army Barracks.”

The Brigade, however, acknowledged that the issue of water reticulation in the said barracks had been challenging, but noted that several efforts had been made in the past to alleviate the impact it had on the living conditions of soldiers and their family members.

According to Omale, it is worth mentioning that since the appointment of the current Brigade Commander, he has been proactive in his commitment to addressing the issue of bad boreholes in the barracks.

He explained that through the commander’s diligent efforts, some bad boreholes were repaired to ensure a relatively stable supply of water to the barracks. The statement reads in part: “Additionally, the duration of the power supply was also increased by utilising generating sets to support the pumping of water to further enhance the living conditions for soldiers and their families.

“These initiatives demonstrate the commitment of the Brigade to prioritise the welfare and well-being of personnel and families in the barracks.

“Further efforts are currently underway to improve the availability of water and other social amenities within the barracks.

‘The Brigade is working diligently to ensure that the living conditions at 14 Brigade Ohafia are convenient and comfortable for both soldiers and their family members.

“The Brigade recognises the importance of addressing these challenges promptly and remains dedicated to the welfare of its personnel and their families.”

Omale assured that the Brigade would continue to prioritise the improvement of living conditions within the barracks, while appreciating the understanding and support of all in working towards achieving the set goal

